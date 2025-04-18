NYK Cruises’ Asuka III equipped with ALMACO’s refrigeration and storage solutions at Meyer Werft

ALMACO Group announced the completion of its work on NYK Cruises’ Asuka III, delivered in April 2025 at Meyer Werft’s shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, according to ALMACO's release.

ALMACO’s scope included the supply and installation of provision stores and the engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of a refrigeration machinery system.

In September 2022, ALMACO signed an agreement with Meyer Werft to equip Asuka III with a Provision Cooling Plant.

The company designed and installed provision stores to optimize storage and preserve perishable goods.

Additionally, ALMACO engineered a refrigeration machinery system, including cooling units, air coolers, and a control system.

The system featured a cold room capable of maintaining a temperature of minus 43 degrees Celsius. ALMACO managed procurement, project oversight, and commissioning to meet quality and efficiency standards.

The project was completed in April 2025 through collaboration between ALMACO, Meyer Werft, and NYK Cruises.

Asuka III is scheduled to begin operations in Japan in July 2025.

Founded in 1998, ALMACO Group is a global provider of turnkey solutions for newbuilding, modernization, and lifecycle services in the marine and offshore industries. The company specializes in accommodation, catering, and laundry areas, delivering solutions for galleys, provision stores, refrigeration machinery, laundries, public spaces, and living quarters. Headquartered in Finland, ALMACO operates offices in Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, and the United States.

NYK Group, established in 1885, is a global logistics enterprise based in Tokyo, Japan, with approximately 34,000 employees. The company operates a vast transport and logistics network, including container shipping, bulk carriers, car carriers, LNG carriers, and cruise ships. NYK Cruises, a subsidiary founded in 1989, focuses on the luxury cruise market in Japan.

Meyer Werft, based in Papenburg, Germany, is one of the world’s largest and most modern shipyards, renowned for constructing specialized vessels, particularly large and sophisticated cruise ships.