  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. NYK Cruises’ Asuka III equipped with ALMACO’s refrigeration and storage solutions at Meyer Werft

2025 April 18   10:45

shipbuilding

NYK Cruises’ Asuka III equipped with ALMACO’s refrigeration and storage solutions at Meyer Werft

ALMACO Group announced the completion of its work on NYK Cruises’ Asuka III, delivered in April 2025 at Meyer Werft’s shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, according to ALMACO's release.

ALMACO’s scope included the supply and installation of provision stores and the engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of a refrigeration machinery system.  

In September 2022, ALMACO signed an agreement with Meyer Werft to equip Asuka III with a Provision Cooling Plant.

The company designed and installed provision stores to optimize storage and preserve perishable goods.

Additionally, ALMACO engineered a refrigeration machinery system, including cooling units, air coolers, and a control system.

The system featured a cold room capable of maintaining a temperature of minus 43 degrees Celsius. ALMACO managed procurement, project oversight, and commissioning to meet quality and efficiency standards.  

The project was completed in April 2025 through collaboration between ALMACO, Meyer Werft, and NYK Cruises.

Asuka III is scheduled to begin operations in Japan in July 2025.

Founded in 1998, ALMACO Group is a global provider of turnkey solutions for newbuilding, modernization, and lifecycle services in the marine and offshore industries. The company specializes in accommodation, catering, and laundry areas, delivering solutions for galleys, provision stores, refrigeration machinery, laundries, public spaces, and living quarters. Headquartered in Finland, ALMACO operates offices in Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, and the United States. 

NYK Group, established in 1885, is a global logistics enterprise based in Tokyo, Japan, with approximately 34,000 employees. The company operates a vast transport and logistics network, including container shipping, bulk carriers, car carriers, LNG carriers, and cruise ships. NYK Cruises, a subsidiary founded in 1989, focuses on the luxury cruise market in Japan.

Meyer Werft, based in Papenburg, Germany, is one of the world’s largest and most modern shipyards, renowned for constructing specialized vessels, particularly large and sophisticated cruise ships.

Topics:

Meyer Werft

NYK

cruises

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:16

Valenciaport reports 11.85% growth in rail freight traffic for Q1 2025

16:42

Maersk inaugurates new warehouse facility in Senegal

16:19

Port Houston container volumes increase by 7% in March 2025

15:48

MOL announces delivery of LNG-fueled Capesize bulker Verde Heraldo for JFE Steel

15:04

NYK, partners name first of 12 LNG carriers for QatarEnergy

14:44

Syria, Turkey prioritize port and border infrastructure in trade talks

14:10

Rotterdam port companies see 8% drop in greenhouse gas emissions in 2024

13:44

Port Esbjerg сompletes fairway deepening

13:06

Trump administration adjusts China ship fee plan

11:31

APSEZ acquires North Queensland Export Terminal in Australia for US$2.66 bln

11:10

Rainfall improves Rhine shipping conditions

10:24

China launches world’s largest cruise terminal in Xiamen

09:59

US air strikes target Yemen’s Ras Isa oil port, resulting in 38 deaths and 102 injuries

09:18

Noatum Maritime and ASRY launch marine services JV in Bahrain

07:54

Transpacific shipping faces significant blank sailings amid tariff uncertainty - Sea-Intelligence

2025 April 17

18:00

Port of Corpus Christi sets new Q1 record, exceeds 50 mln tons

17:22

Jiangxi New Jiangzhou launches Europe’s largest inland chemical tanker

16:57

Solvang begins construction of first two VLGCs at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries

16:40

Portonave orders 14 Konecranes electric RTGs to enhance Brazil terminal operations

15:54

IMO highlights marine pollution response rtrategies at INTERSPILL 2025 in London

15:24

Wärtsilä’s retrofit for Ulusoy bulk carriers to cut CO2 emissions by 1,500 tons annually

14:44

Saronic purchases Gulf Craft Shipyard, unveils 150-foot autonomous Marauder vessel

14:23

OQ and Royal Vopak sign partnership to develop Duqm as integrated industrial hub

13:42

Maltese-flagged Ro-Ro ship Delphine catches fire in Zeebrugge

13:22

China's Xi urges Cambodia to resist protectionism amid U.S. tariff tensions

12:37

Bangladesh to sign Matarbari deep-sea port construction deal with Japanese Firms on April 22

12:12

Cemre Shipyard completes Norway’s largest zero-emission ferry for Torghatten Nord

11:38

U.S. Government orders stop to Equinor’s Empire Wind project in New York

11:10

Fincantieri and Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems sign agreement to supply U212 NFS submarines to Philippine Navy

10:47

Oman, Netherlands, and Germany sign joint development agreement for liquid hydrogen corridor

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news