2025 April 18   13:44

ports

Port Esbjerg сompletes fairway deepening

Port Esbjerg has announced the completion of its fairway deepening project, NORTHERNSEALYTS, according to the company's release.

The initiative, funded by the European Union’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) program, involved increasing the depth of the 21.6-kilometer route through Grådyb from 9.3 to 12.8 meters. This required the relocation of over 3.7 million cubic meters of seabed material.  

A reception was held at the port to commemorate the completion, with Morten Haukrogh Jensen, Head of Unit from the CINEA - European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency, in attendance. The project was reportedly finished on schedule and under budget.

According to Port Esbjerg, the increased depth will enable the port to handle larger volumes and a wider range of vessel types.

The port anticipates a doubling of its cargo volume within the next ten years. Furthermore, the deeper fairway is expected to strengthen Port Esbjerg’s position in the offshore wind sector by accommodating larger future installation vessels.

It will also enhance the port's capacity to receive larger RoRo and military vessels, thereby increasing its strategic importance to NATO.

Dennis Jul Pedersen, CEO of Port Esbjerg, stated, "We are already seeing that several partners and companies within the maritime sector are in need of ports that can accommodate significantly larger vessels. This is not something in the future – it is here and now. And Port Esbjerg is ready."

Port Esbjerg is a major port located on the west coast of Denmark.

Topics:

ports

