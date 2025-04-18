  1. Home
2025 April 18   14:10

ports

Rotterdam port companies see 8% drop in greenhouse gas emissions in 2024

Greenhouse gas emissions from companies operating within the port of Rotterdam decreased by 8%, equivalent to 1.7 million tonnes (Mton), in 2024 compared to 2023, according to the company's release.

This data, released on April 17, 2025, includes unregistered emissions and other greenhouse gases for the first time, bringing the total emissions for 2024 to 19.2 Mton.  

The Port of Rotterdam Authority attributes this reduction to a decline in industrial production and an increase in sustainable energy generation within the Netherlands.

Anticipated further decreases are linked to factors such as the closure of coal-fired power plants, the Porthos project, and the adoption of renewable energy sources and raw materials in industrial processes, with these effects expected later this decade.  

Emissions from the port's five power plants collectively fell by 0.7 Mton (12%) year-over-year, primarily due to reduced coal-based electricity generation.

Nationally, emissions from the electricity sector experienced a 3% decrease due to the expansion of wind and solar power generation.

Industrial emissions within the port saw a 1 Mton (7%) reduction in 2024 compared to the previous year.  

The chemical industry's production remained stagnant in 2024, resulting in a further 0.1 Mton (2%) decrease in emissions.

Crude oil supply and processing in the port declined, leading to a 0.5 Mton (6%) emission reduction at refineries.

Other port sectors reported a 0.4 Mton (29%) decrease in emissions, influenced by the delayed restart of a waste incineration plant in October 2024 following a fire.  

The reported total of 19.2 Mton for 2024 encompasses 18.1 Mton of CO2 emissions from 42 ETS companies, 0.23 Mton of CO2 emissions from 22 non-ETS companies subject to registration, 0.75 Mton of unregistered emissions, and 0.12 Mton CO2 equivalents from other greenhouse gases.

The inclusion of unregistered emissions and other greenhouse gases is a retroactive adjustment for this reporting year, based on an estimate provided by CE Delft.  

CE Delft, a research and consultancy firm, advised the Port of Rotterdam Authority on the updated calculation methodology for greenhouse gas emissions, which now includes both port-based companies and transport-related emissions.

Recommendations from this study have been incorporated into the current emissions reporting for companies, with transport-related recommendations to be included in the 2025 annual report. 

The Port of Rotterdam Authority is a public limited company responsible for the management and development of the port of Rotterdam and the industrial area.

Porthos (Port of Rotterdam CO₂ Transport Hub and Offshore Storage) is a project aimed at capturing CO₂ emissions from industrial companies in the port of Rotterdam, transporting it through a collective pipeline to a storage location approximately 3 to 4 kilometers under the North Sea floor, and permanently storing it there.

