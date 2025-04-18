Syria, Turkey prioritize port and border infrastructure in trade talks

Discussions focused on port operations, land border crossings, and related infrastructure took place in Damascus on April 17, 2025, according to Syrian Arab News Agency.

Qutaiba Badawi, Head of the Syrian General Authority for Land and Sea Ports, met with Turkish Minister of Trade, Omar Bolat, and an accompanying delegation that included Turkish businessmen and representatives of Turkish Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The meeting centered on practical steps to enhance trade and economic exchange between the two countries.

Specific agreements reached included opening the Kasab border crossing to the movement of small commercial trucks and allowing Syrian cars to cross into and from Turkey.

A significant part of the discussion involved the need to rehabilitate infrastructure directly impacting freight movement, particularly scanners at the land crossings and seaports linking Syria and Turkey.

The officials discussed facilitating the flow of freight, strengthening the joint transportation sector, and enabling the exchange of tourist delegations, all of which rely heavily on efficient border and port operations.

Mr. Badawi and Minister Bolat also addressed overcoming obstacles to enhancing trade exchange and raising the level of exports, recognizing the critical role of smooth logistical operations at ports and crossings in achieving these goals.

The Turkish delegation expressed a willingness to assist Syria specifically in rehabilitating and developing the joint land crossings and the ports of Lattakia and Tartous. They also indicated readiness to facilitate Syria’s acquisition of necessary information technology, relevant to modernizing customs and port management systems.

Beyond the infrastructure focus, discussions covered broader aspects of bilateral cooperation. Minister Bolat noted that his delegation's visit, occurring after the formation of the new government, aimed to discuss various aspects of bilateral cooperation and provide support and assistance to the Syrian side.

Mr. Badawi conveyed deep gratitude to Turkey for its support and appreciation for Turkey’s stance since recent political changes, noting the formation of committees from Turkish ministries to assist the Syrian government.

Minister Bolat commented on the close ties between the Turkish and Syrian peoples and Turkey’s resolve to stand by Syria.

He stated, "The Turkish state and people have been supporters of their Syrian brothers since the beginning of the revolution in Syria, ultimately, truth and justice triumphed over falsehood and injustice, and a free and democratic Syrian state was established. God willing, the struggle of the free people in Syria will be crowned with progress on the path of economic development." He also expressed Turkey’s confidence in Syria's unity and its work towards the aspirations of the Syrian people, calling it a "top priority for Turkey."