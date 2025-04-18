NYK, partners name first of 12 LNG carriers for QatarEnergy

On April 17, a joint venture company comprising NYK, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., MISC Berhad, and China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Limited conducted a naming ceremony for a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier commissioned by QatarEnergy, according to NYK's release.

The event took place at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. in China. The vessel was formally named "Al Tuwar," referencing a geographical feature in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

This vessel represents the initial delivery in a series of 12 LNG carriers being constructed by the joint venture for QatarEnergy. It also marks NYK's first involvement in the construction of an LNG carrier in China.

The vessel is scheduled to commence global LNG transportation services in May. The "Al Tuwar" is equipped with the X-DF 2.1 iCER engine, a dual-fuel system utilizing fuel oil and boil-off gas, cited for fuel efficiency. It also incorporates a reliquefaction device designed to manage surplus boil-off gas.

These features aim to support efficient navigation and contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Established in 1885, NYK is a Japanese transportation company with a history spanning over a century. It has evolved into a comprehensive logistics group with diverse shipping activities including dry cargo ships, container ships, LNG carriers, and more.

Founded in 1919, "K" Line is a Japanese transportation company operating a fleet of various vessel types, including dry cargo ships, container ships, LNG carriers, and tankers.

Incorporated in 1968 as Malaysia International Shipping Corporation Berhad, MISC Berhad is Malaysia's leading international shipping line.

CLNG is a company specializing in LNG shipping. It was incorporated by China COSCO Shipping Corporation and China Merchants Group and is committed to providing LNG shipping services.

Formerly Qatar Petroleum, QatarEnergy is the state-owned energy company of Qatar. It manages all oil and gas activities in Qatar, including exploration, production, refining, transport, and storage.

Formed by the merger of Hudong Shipyard and Zhonghua Shipyard, Hudong-Zhonghua is a major shipbuilding enterprise under the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).