2025 April 18   15:48

MOL announces delivery of LNG-fueled Capesize bulker Verde Heraldo for JFE Steel

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) announced today, April 18, 2025, the naming and delivery of the LNG-fueled Capesize bulker Verde Heraldo at the Saijo Shipyard of Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

The vessel, ordered by MOL for JFE Steel Corporation, was named by JFE Steel President and CEO Masayuki Hirose. MOL President & CEO Takeshi Hashimoto also attended the ceremony.  

The Verde Heraldo will operate under long-term transport contracts, supplying raw materials to JFE Steel's mills. The vessel is intended to provide reduced environmental impact and reliable marine transport services.  

Following departure from Saijo Shipyard, the vessel will receive LNG fuel via shore-to-ship bunkering at the Senboku Terminal of Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. It is subsequently scheduled to sail for Australia.  

MOL is a global multimodal transport group with a large merchant fleet. The company has a history dating back to 1884 and is involved in various shipping sectors.

JFE Steel is the second largest Japanese steel manufacturer, formed in 2002 through the merger of Kawasaki Steel and NKK. It is a subsidiary of JFE Holdings and is involved in the production and research of steel products.

Imabari Shipbuilding is a major Japanese shipbuilding company founded in 1901. It is Japan's largest shipbuilder by tonnage and sales revenue, with multiple facilities.

Osaka Gas is a Japanese energy company primarily involved in the production, supply, and sales of city gas and related services in the Kansai region. The company also has overseas energy projects and is involved in real estate and other business solutions. It was incorporated in 1897.

MOL

shipbuilding

All news