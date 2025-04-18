  1. Home
  3. Port Houston container volumes increase by 7% in March 2025

2025 April 18   16:19

Port Houston container volumes increase by 7% in March 2025

Port Houston's container activity in March demonstrated a rebound subsequent to a February impacted by fog, according to the company's release.

Container volumes for the month reached 386,864 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), representing a 7% increase compared to March 2023 and establishing a new record for March volumes.

Year-to-date container volumes at Port Houston’s public terminals totaled 1,068,695 TEUs, remaining essentially flat against the previous year.  Port leadership continues to monitor potential impacts from ongoing bilateral trade negotiations on supply chains.

Charlie Jenkins, CEO of Port Houston, stated, “While March was a solid month for us, we’re watching closely for shifts in the global market and how that could impact cargo in our region in the coming months. At this time, we are focused on advocacy on behalf of our port’s many industries and ensuring we continue to develop the necessary infrastructure to support the jobs created by America’s largest port. We recognize that conditions can change quickly, and we’re staying focused on infrastructure, service, and flexibility.”  

March container volume growth was significantly influenced by a 14% increase in loaded exports compared to the same period last year, reaching 152,857 TEUs, marking the largest March on record for loaded exports. Loaded imports saw a 2% increase in March. Year-to-date total loaded container volumes are tracking 1% below the previous year's figures.  

Breakbulk cargo, including steel and project cargo, continues to support regional energy and manufacturing sectors. Steel import volumes increased by 26% in March year-over-year and are up 10% year-to-date, totaling 1,069,279 short tons. Total tonnage across Port Houston's eight public facilities reached 13,202,844 tons through March, a 2% decrease year-to-date. 

For over a century, Port Houston has owned and operated the eight public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the region's largest breakbulk facility and two of the nation's most efficient container terminals.

