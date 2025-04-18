  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Maersk inaugurates new warehouse facility in Senegal

2025 April 18   16:42

Maersk

Maersk inaugurates new warehouse facility in Senegal

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) today inaugurated its new warehouse facility in Senegal, according to the company's release.

This facility is located strategically between the Port of Dakar and Dakar's industrial area, approximately 10 km from port facilities, end markets, and manufacturing operations.

The 10,000 square meter facility includes 5,100 square meters of indoor storage with 7,036 pallet positions and 500 square meters of outdoor storage.  

The warehouse is designed to handle commodities such as fast-moving consumer goods, retail merchandise, lifestyle products, and technology items. It offers value-added services including palletization, order processing and management, distribution, labelling, packaging, and pallet customization.  

Thomas Theeuwes, Managing Director for Maersk West Africa, stated, "This investment in Dakar demonstrates our long-term commitment to Senegal and the broader West African region. By establishing this modern warehouse facility, we're delivering on our promise to create seamless, integrated logistics solutions that enable our customers to optimise their supply chains and accelerate growth."

The facility incorporates a Warehouse Management System (WMS) and Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) capabilities for real-time transaction visibility and traceability.

The warehouse operates on 60% solar energy and uses electric material handling equipment. Safety features include forklift safety systems with rear-view cameras and pedestrian sensors, firefighting infrastructure, and 24/7 security with CCTV surveillance compliant with local and international standards.  

This new hub adds to Maersk’s network in West Africa, which covers over 100,000 sq. m. across eight countries, including locations like Abidjan, Tema, Douala, Lagos, Conakry, Lome, and Cotonou, all adhering to similar safety and security standards. 

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company focused on connecting and simplifying its customers’ supply chains. It operates globally in over 130 countries with approximately 100,000 employees.

Topics:

logistics

Maersk

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:16

Valenciaport reports 11.85% growth in rail freight traffic for Q1 2025

16:19

Port Houston container volumes increase by 7% in March 2025

15:48

MOL announces delivery of LNG-fueled Capesize bulker Verde Heraldo for JFE Steel

15:04

NYK, partners name first of 12 LNG carriers for QatarEnergy

14:44

Syria, Turkey prioritize port and border infrastructure in trade talks

14:10

Rotterdam port companies see 8% drop in greenhouse gas emissions in 2024

13:44

Port Esbjerg сompletes fairway deepening

13:06

Trump administration adjusts China ship fee plan

11:31

APSEZ acquires North Queensland Export Terminal in Australia for US$2.66 bln

11:10

Rainfall improves Rhine shipping conditions

10:45

NYK Cruises’ Asuka III equipped with ALMACO’s refrigeration and storage solutions at Meyer Werft

10:24

China launches world’s largest cruise terminal in Xiamen

09:59

US air strikes target Yemen’s Ras Isa oil port, resulting in 38 deaths and 102 injuries

09:18

Noatum Maritime and ASRY launch marine services JV in Bahrain

07:54

Transpacific shipping faces significant blank sailings amid tariff uncertainty - Sea-Intelligence

2025 April 17

18:00

Port of Corpus Christi sets new Q1 record, exceeds 50 mln tons

17:22

Jiangxi New Jiangzhou launches Europe’s largest inland chemical tanker

16:57

Solvang begins construction of first two VLGCs at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries

16:40

Portonave orders 14 Konecranes electric RTGs to enhance Brazil terminal operations

15:54

IMO highlights marine pollution response rtrategies at INTERSPILL 2025 in London

15:24

Wärtsilä’s retrofit for Ulusoy bulk carriers to cut CO2 emissions by 1,500 tons annually

14:44

Saronic purchases Gulf Craft Shipyard, unveils 150-foot autonomous Marauder vessel

14:23

OQ and Royal Vopak sign partnership to develop Duqm as integrated industrial hub

13:42

Maltese-flagged Ro-Ro ship Delphine catches fire in Zeebrugge

13:22

China's Xi urges Cambodia to resist protectionism amid U.S. tariff tensions

12:37

Bangladesh to sign Matarbari deep-sea port construction deal with Japanese Firms on April 22

12:12

Cemre Shipyard completes Norway’s largest zero-emission ferry for Torghatten Nord

11:38

U.S. Government orders stop to Equinor’s Empire Wind project in New York

11:10

Fincantieri and Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems sign agreement to supply U212 NFS submarines to Philippine Navy

10:47

Oman, Netherlands, and Germany sign joint development agreement for liquid hydrogen corridor

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news