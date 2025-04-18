Maersk inaugurates new warehouse facility in Senegal

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) today inaugurated its new warehouse facility in Senegal, according to the company's release.

This facility is located strategically between the Port of Dakar and Dakar's industrial area, approximately 10 km from port facilities, end markets, and manufacturing operations.

The 10,000 square meter facility includes 5,100 square meters of indoor storage with 7,036 pallet positions and 500 square meters of outdoor storage.

The warehouse is designed to handle commodities such as fast-moving consumer goods, retail merchandise, lifestyle products, and technology items. It offers value-added services including palletization, order processing and management, distribution, labelling, packaging, and pallet customization.

Thomas Theeuwes, Managing Director for Maersk West Africa, stated, "This investment in Dakar demonstrates our long-term commitment to Senegal and the broader West African region. By establishing this modern warehouse facility, we're delivering on our promise to create seamless, integrated logistics solutions that enable our customers to optimise their supply chains and accelerate growth."

The facility incorporates a Warehouse Management System (WMS) and Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) capabilities for real-time transaction visibility and traceability.

The warehouse operates on 60% solar energy and uses electric material handling equipment. Safety features include forklift safety systems with rear-view cameras and pedestrian sensors, firefighting infrastructure, and 24/7 security with CCTV surveillance compliant with local and international standards.

This new hub adds to Maersk’s network in West Africa, which covers over 100,000 sq. m. across eight countries, including locations like Abidjan, Tema, Douala, Lagos, Conakry, Lome, and Cotonou, all adhering to similar safety and security standards.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company focused on connecting and simplifying its customers’ supply chains. It operates globally in over 130 countries with approximately 100,000 employees.