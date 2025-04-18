Valenciaport reports 11.85% growth in rail freight traffic for Q1 2025

The Valenciaport Statistical Bulletin for March indicates that 7.27% of goods entering or leaving the Valencian docks are transported by train.

Compared to the first quarter of 2024, rail-handled TEUs increased by 11.85%, with 60,430 containers transported by rail in January-March 2025.

The Port Authority attributes this growth to collaboration among operators involved in the rail chain.

Ro-Ro traffic, encompassing maritime services for roll-on/roll-off cargo such as lorries and platforms, grew by 1.81% in the first three months, reaching 3.39 million tonnes.

Intermodal Transport Units (ITUs) at Valenciaport’s docks increased by 3.87%.

China and the USA remain the primary trading partners, with a combined traffic of 285,064 TEUs in the first quarter. China handled 190,412 TEUs, up 19.42%, and 2,032,560 tonnes, up 11.97%. The USA recorded 94,652 TEUs, a 11.13% increase, and 1,490,825 tonnes, up 12.99%.

Export containers leaving Valenciaport grew by 7.32%, totaling 221,170 TEUs.

Import containers arriving at the docks increased by 19.25%, reaching 248,696 TEUs.

Overall, companies at Valenciaport handled 19.17 million tonnes, down 1.49%, and 1,294,064 TEUs, up 3.35%. Passenger traffic declined by 9.14%, with 191,164 passengers, including 134,354 regular line passengers and 56,810 cruise passengers.

Valenciaport, managed by the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV), oversees the operations of three state-owned ports: Valencia, Sagunto, and Gandía.