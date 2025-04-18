  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. ScottishPower Renewables secures £16mln vessel contracts with Norfolk firms for East Anglia THREE windfarm

2025 April 18   18:00

offshore

ScottishPower Renewables secures £16mln vessel contracts with Norfolk firms for East Anglia THREE windfarm

ScottishPower Renewables, a subsidiary of the Iberdrola Group, has entered into charter agreements valued at over £16 million with two Norfolk-based marine companies, NR Marine Services and OEG, to provide vessels for the construction of the East Anglia THREE offshore windfarm.

The windfarm, set to commence operations in 2026, will have a capacity of 1.4GW, sufficient to power more than 1.3 million homes.  

The vessels will operate from the port of Lowestoft. NR Marine Services will supply two crew transfer vessels (CTVs), NR Rebellion and NR Hunter.

The Typhoon Class NR Rebellion, a 25m hybrid vessel built by Diverse Marine in the Isle of Wight, will begin operations in April, followed by the Storm Class NR Hunter later in 2025.

The NR Rebellion has a service speed of 26 knots, a range of 1,000 nautical miles, and can transport up to 24 personnel.  

OEG will provide the support vessel Tess for guard operations at the windfarm site. The vessel’s design allows it to remain at sea for extended periods.  

Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables’ Managing Director for Offshore, said: “It’s fantastic to have NR Marine Services and OEG on board and supporting the construction of East Anglia THREE right on their doorstep – bringing more investment and opportunity to the region and contributing to a cleaner and greener future for us all. It’s also terrific to be using vessels that were built here in the UK to support the country’s clean power ambitions. These charter agreements are testament to how the East of England can service the offshore wind industry both here in the UK and right across the globe and we’re proud to have played our part in both the region’s continued growth and the success of these supply chain partners who both worked on our first windfarm here. Together we’re creating a legacy that will reap benefits for decades to come and we’re really excited to be part of that.”  

ScottishPower Renewables is a leading renewable energy company based in the United Kingdom and a subsidiary of the Iberdrola Group, a global energy company headquartered in Spain.

NR Marine Services is a marine services company based in Caister-on-Sea, Norfolk, UK. The company provides specialized vessels, primarily crew transfer vessels (CTVs), to support the offshore renewable energy sector, particularly offshore windfarms. 

OEG Offshore, headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, with operations in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, is a global provider of offshore equipment and services, including vessel chartering, subsea, topside, and marine solutions.

Topics:

wind farms

time-charter agreement

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:16

Valenciaport reports 11.85% growth in rail freight traffic for Q1 2025

16:42

Maersk inaugurates new warehouse facility in Senegal

16:19

Port Houston container volumes increase by 7% in March 2025

15:48

MOL announces delivery of LNG-fueled Capesize bulker Verde Heraldo for JFE Steel

15:04

NYK, partners name first of 12 LNG carriers for QatarEnergy

14:44

Syria, Turkey prioritize port and border infrastructure in trade talks

14:10

Rotterdam port companies see 8% drop in greenhouse gas emissions in 2024

13:44

Port Esbjerg сompletes fairway deepening

13:06

Trump administration adjusts China ship fee plan

11:31

APSEZ acquires North Queensland Export Terminal in Australia for US$2.66 bln

11:10

Rainfall improves Rhine shipping conditions

10:45

NYK Cruises’ Asuka III equipped with ALMACO’s refrigeration and storage solutions at Meyer Werft

10:24

China launches world’s largest cruise terminal in Xiamen

09:59

US air strikes target Yemen’s Ras Isa oil port, resulting in 38 deaths and 102 injuries

09:18

Noatum Maritime and ASRY launch marine services JV in Bahrain

07:54

Transpacific shipping faces significant blank sailings amid tariff uncertainty - Sea-Intelligence

2025 April 17

18:00

Port of Corpus Christi sets new Q1 record, exceeds 50 mln tons

17:22

Jiangxi New Jiangzhou launches Europe’s largest inland chemical tanker

16:57

Solvang begins construction of first two VLGCs at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries

16:40

Portonave orders 14 Konecranes electric RTGs to enhance Brazil terminal operations

15:54

IMO highlights marine pollution response rtrategies at INTERSPILL 2025 in London

15:24

Wärtsilä’s retrofit for Ulusoy bulk carriers to cut CO2 emissions by 1,500 tons annually

14:44

Saronic purchases Gulf Craft Shipyard, unveils 150-foot autonomous Marauder vessel

14:23

OQ and Royal Vopak sign partnership to develop Duqm as integrated industrial hub

13:42

Maltese-flagged Ro-Ro ship Delphine catches fire in Zeebrugge

13:22

China's Xi urges Cambodia to resist protectionism amid U.S. tariff tensions

12:37

Bangladesh to sign Matarbari deep-sea port construction deal with Japanese Firms on April 22

12:12

Cemre Shipyard completes Norway’s largest zero-emission ferry for Torghatten Nord

11:38

U.S. Government orders stop to Equinor’s Empire Wind project in New York

11:10

Fincantieri and Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems sign agreement to supply U212 NFS submarines to Philippine Navy

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news