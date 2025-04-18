ScottishPower Renewables secures £16mln vessel contracts with Norfolk firms for East Anglia THREE windfarm

ScottishPower Renewables, a subsidiary of the Iberdrola Group, has entered into charter agreements valued at over £16 million with two Norfolk-based marine companies, NR Marine Services and OEG, to provide vessels for the construction of the East Anglia THREE offshore windfarm.

The windfarm, set to commence operations in 2026, will have a capacity of 1.4GW, sufficient to power more than 1.3 million homes.

The vessels will operate from the port of Lowestoft. NR Marine Services will supply two crew transfer vessels (CTVs), NR Rebellion and NR Hunter.

The Typhoon Class NR Rebellion, a 25m hybrid vessel built by Diverse Marine in the Isle of Wight, will begin operations in April, followed by the Storm Class NR Hunter later in 2025.

The NR Rebellion has a service speed of 26 knots, a range of 1,000 nautical miles, and can transport up to 24 personnel.

OEG will provide the support vessel Tess for guard operations at the windfarm site. The vessel’s design allows it to remain at sea for extended periods.

Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables’ Managing Director for Offshore, said: “It’s fantastic to have NR Marine Services and OEG on board and supporting the construction of East Anglia THREE right on their doorstep – bringing more investment and opportunity to the region and contributing to a cleaner and greener future for us all. It’s also terrific to be using vessels that were built here in the UK to support the country’s clean power ambitions. These charter agreements are testament to how the East of England can service the offshore wind industry both here in the UK and right across the globe and we’re proud to have played our part in both the region’s continued growth and the success of these supply chain partners who both worked on our first windfarm here. Together we’re creating a legacy that will reap benefits for decades to come and we’re really excited to be part of that.”

ScottishPower Renewables is a leading renewable energy company based in the United Kingdom and a subsidiary of the Iberdrola Group, a global energy company headquartered in Spain.

NR Marine Services is a marine services company based in Caister-on-Sea, Norfolk, UK. The company provides specialized vessels, primarily crew transfer vessels (CTVs), to support the offshore renewable energy sector, particularly offshore windfarms.

OEG Offshore, headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, with operations in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, is a global provider of offshore equipment and services, including vessel chartering, subsea, topside, and marine solutions.