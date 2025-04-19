  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. World Shipping Council urges constructive solutions following USTR port fee announcement

2025 April 19   08:47

ports

World Shipping Council urges constructive solutions following USTR port fee announcement

The World Shipping Council (WSC) on April 18 voiced serious concerns regarding the port fee regime announced by the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), cautioning that the measures could undermine American trade, hurt U.S. producers, and weaken efforts to strengthen the nation’s maritime industry, WSC said in its news release.

“Revitalizing America’s maritime sector is an important and widely shared goal — one that requires a long-term, legislative and industrial strategy. We welcomed the vision outlined in the President’s Executive Order, which proposes targeted initiatives to strengthen U.S. shipbuilding, ports, and supply chain resilience. Unfortunately, the fee regime announced by USTR is a step in the wrong direction as it will raise prices for consumers, weaken U.S. trade and do little to revitalize the U.S. maritime industry,” said Joe Kramek, President and CEO of the World Shipping Council.

Concerns with the USTR Fee Regime

The World Shipping Council outlined several key concerns:

Retroactive Port Fees: Applying fees to vessels that are already on the water offers no support for U.S. shipbuilding and, instead, risks harming American exporters — particularly farmers — at a time when global trade is facing significant strain. These backward-looking penalties disrupt long-term investment planning, introducing new costs and unpredictability for American businesses and consumers.

Fees Calculated on NT: Structuring fees based on ship size — Net Tonnage (NT) — disproportionately penalizes larger, more efficient vessels that deliver essential goods, including components used in U.S. production lines. Nearly half of all liner shipping imports to the U.S. are used directly in domestic production processes. Increasing the cost of these shipments will reverberate through the supply chain, raising production costs for American businesses and, ultimately, for consumers. It will also penalize U.S. ports, who have made significant investments to expand their capacity to attract and handle the largest container ships serving the trade.

Fees on car carriers: Additionally, the USTR actions this week included a new and previously unannounced fee based on Car Equivalent Unit (CEU) capacity for almost every vehicle carrier in the world. This arbitrary action, targeting all foreign-built vessels, will further slow U.S. economic growth and raise automobile prices for American consumers, while doing little to encourage U.S maritime investment.

Legal and Strategic Concerns: WSC also flagged significant legal concerns, noting that the proposed fees appear to extend beyond the authority granted under U.S. trade law.

The WSC is urging the Administration to reconsider this counterproductive measure, which risks harming U.S. consumers, manufacturers, and farmers without delivering meaningful progress toward revitalizing the U.S. maritime industry.


A Call for Constructive Solutions

The World Shipping Council reaffirmed its commitment to working collaboratively with the Administration and industry stakeholders on solutions that can truly strengthen the U.S. maritime sector. Constructive pathways — such as targeted investment incentives, infrastructure improvements, and streamlined regulatory processes — can deliver lasting benefits without disrupting U.S. trade or raising costs for American producers and consumers.

It is also important to recognize that the U.S. shipbuilding sector already faces significant constraints, including a backlog of military orders and ongoing labor shortages. Similarly, a shortage of trained and certified U.S. mariners limits the potential to expand U.S.-flag shipping, even if the regulatory environment was improved.

WSC members are proud to be integral contributors to the U.S. economy and maritime community. Liner shipping moves 65% of U.S. seaborne trade, contributes more than $2 trillion annually to the U.S. economy, and supports 6.4 million American jobs paying more than $420 billion in wages. WSC members also represent 75% of the vessels enrolled in the U.S. Maritime Security Program and bring significant shipbuilding experience and expertise to the U.S. maritime sector.

“The World Shipping Council remains fully committed to supporting U.S. efforts to revitalize the American maritime industry,” Kramek concluded. “We urge policymakers to pursue strategies that encourage growth, strengthen supply chain resilience, and avoid actions that risk harming American exporters, producers, and consumers at a time when global trade is already under pressure.”

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

12:13

Progress in municipal wastewater treatment leads to removal of Polish pollution sites from HELCOM Hot Spot list

11:07

Nam Cheong secures RM317.1 million worth of multi-year OSV charter contracts

09:16

Sahara Group, Amigo LNG collaborate to boost global energy access, security

2025 April 18

18:00

ScottishPower Renewables secures £16mln vessel contracts with Norfolk firms for East Anglia THREE windfarm

17:16

Valenciaport reports 11.85% growth in rail freight traffic for Q1 2025

16:42

Maersk inaugurates new warehouse facility in Senegal

16:19

Port Houston container volumes increase by 7% in March 2025

15:48

MOL announces delivery of LNG-fueled Capesize bulker Verde Heraldo for JFE Steel

15:04

NYK, partners name first of 12 LNG carriers for QatarEnergy

14:44

Syria, Turkey prioritize port and border infrastructure in trade talks

14:10

Rotterdam port companies see 8% drop in greenhouse gas emissions in 2024

13:44

Port Esbjerg сompletes fairway deepening

13:06

Trump administration adjusts China ship fee plan

11:31

APSEZ acquires North Queensland Export Terminal in Australia for US$2.66 bln

11:10

Rainfall improves Rhine shipping conditions

10:45

NYK Cruises’ Asuka III equipped with ALMACO’s refrigeration and storage solutions at Meyer Werft

10:24

China launches world’s largest cruise terminal in Xiamen

09:59

US air strikes target Yemen’s Ras Isa oil port, resulting in 38 deaths and 102 injuries

09:18

Noatum Maritime and ASRY launch marine services JV in Bahrain

07:54

Transpacific shipping faces significant blank sailings amid tariff uncertainty - Sea-Intelligence

2025 April 17

18:00

Port of Corpus Christi sets new Q1 record, exceeds 50 mln tons

17:22

Jiangxi New Jiangzhou launches Europe’s largest inland chemical tanker

16:57

Solvang begins construction of first two VLGCs at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries

16:40

Portonave orders 14 Konecranes electric RTGs to enhance Brazil terminal operations

15:54

IMO highlights marine pollution response rtrategies at INTERSPILL 2025 in London

15:24

Wärtsilä’s retrofit for Ulusoy bulk carriers to cut CO2 emissions by 1,500 tons annually

14:44

Saronic purchases Gulf Craft Shipyard, unveils 150-foot autonomous Marauder vessel

14:23

OQ and Royal Vopak sign partnership to develop Duqm as integrated industrial hub

13:42

Maltese-flagged Ro-Ro ship Delphine catches fire in Zeebrugge

13:22

China's Xi urges Cambodia to resist protectionism amid U.S. tariff tensions

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news