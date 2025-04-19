  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Sahara Group, Amigo LNG collaborate to boost global energy access, security

2025 April 19   09:16

LNG

Sahara Group, Amigo LNG collaborate to boost global energy access, security

Sahara Group, a leading global energy and infrastructure conglomerate, say it has signed a landmark 20-year LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Amigo LNG S.A. de C.V., the Mexican subsidiary of Singapore-based LNG Alliance, to enhance global efforts aimed at driving seamless energy access and security.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sahara Group will purchase 0.6 MTPA of LNG from Amigo LNG’s export terminal in Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico.

“Sahara Group is proud to partner with Amigo LNG in this transformative venture,” said Wale Ajibade, Executive Director at Sahara Group. “This agreement aligns perfectly with our goal to increase access to reliable and affordable energy, particularly in underserved regions. LNG is a critical enabler of energy security and economic growth, and we look forward to supporting a cleaner energy future together.”

Speaking at the execution ceremony, Kola Motajo, Director, Sahara Group, said the energy conglomerate will explore similar opportunities in pursuit of its commitment to making a difference in advancing the energy value chain. “It is imperative that all stakeholders explore several collaborative avenues to enhance energy access. Sahara Group is unwavering in its dedication to promote sustainable development through investments and partnerships that will help accelerate energy security across the globe,” he said.

This long-term partnership represents a major milestone in the ongoing global transition to cleaner energy. The agreement secures a reliable LNG supply from Mexico’s West Coast, strategically positioned for efficient delivery to fast-growing markets across the Asia-Pacific and Latin America. LNG deliveries are set to begin in the third quarter of 2028.

“This agreement with Sahara Group reflects our shared commitment to accelerating the global shift toward cleaner, more sustainable energy,” said Muthu Chezhian, CEO of LNG Alliance. “As one of the first large-scale LNG export projects on Mexico’s west coast, Amigo LNG will not only help meet rising energy demand in key global markets but also serve as a catalyst for economic development and regional energy integration.”

Sahara Group’s offtake from Amigo LNG is expected to play a critical role in enhancing energy security for Asia over the next decade. As the region navigates increasing energy demand, supply diversification challenges, and efforts to reduce coal dependency, Amigo LNG provides a stable, geopolitically neutral, and cost-competitive supply route.

Amigo LNG’s 7.8 MTPA export facility comprises of two trains of 3.9 MTPA each and is currently under development in close cooperation with the State of Sonora and Secretaría de Marina, Mexico. Strategically located near the Port of Guaymas, the project plays a central role in Plan Sonora—Mexico’s national initiative to promote near-shoring, maritime decarbonization, and trans-Pacific energy connectivity.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

12:13

Progress in municipal wastewater treatment leads to removal of Polish pollution sites from HELCOM Hot Spot list

11:07

Nam Cheong secures RM317.1 million worth of multi-year OSV charter contracts

08:47

World Shipping Council urges constructive solutions following USTR port fee announcement

2025 April 18

18:00

ScottishPower Renewables secures £16mln vessel contracts with Norfolk firms for East Anglia THREE windfarm

17:16

Valenciaport reports 11.85% growth in rail freight traffic for Q1 2025

16:42

Maersk inaugurates new warehouse facility in Senegal

16:19

Port Houston container volumes increase by 7% in March 2025

15:48

MOL announces delivery of LNG-fueled Capesize bulker Verde Heraldo for JFE Steel

15:04

NYK, partners name first of 12 LNG carriers for QatarEnergy

14:44

Syria, Turkey prioritize port and border infrastructure in trade talks

14:10

Rotterdam port companies see 8% drop in greenhouse gas emissions in 2024

13:44

Port Esbjerg сompletes fairway deepening

13:06

Trump administration adjusts China ship fee plan

11:31

APSEZ acquires North Queensland Export Terminal in Australia for US$2.66 bln

11:10

Rainfall improves Rhine shipping conditions

10:45

NYK Cruises’ Asuka III equipped with ALMACO’s refrigeration and storage solutions at Meyer Werft

10:24

China launches world’s largest cruise terminal in Xiamen

09:59

US air strikes target Yemen’s Ras Isa oil port, resulting in 38 deaths and 102 injuries

09:18

Noatum Maritime and ASRY launch marine services JV in Bahrain

07:54

Transpacific shipping faces significant blank sailings amid tariff uncertainty - Sea-Intelligence

2025 April 17

18:00

Port of Corpus Christi sets new Q1 record, exceeds 50 mln tons

17:22

Jiangxi New Jiangzhou launches Europe’s largest inland chemical tanker

16:57

Solvang begins construction of first two VLGCs at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries

16:40

Portonave orders 14 Konecranes electric RTGs to enhance Brazil terminal operations

15:54

IMO highlights marine pollution response rtrategies at INTERSPILL 2025 in London

15:24

Wärtsilä’s retrofit for Ulusoy bulk carriers to cut CO2 emissions by 1,500 tons annually

14:44

Saronic purchases Gulf Craft Shipyard, unveils 150-foot autonomous Marauder vessel

14:23

OQ and Royal Vopak sign partnership to develop Duqm as integrated industrial hub

13:42

Maltese-flagged Ro-Ro ship Delphine catches fire in Zeebrugge

13:22

China's Xi urges Cambodia to resist protectionism amid U.S. tariff tensions

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news