2025 April 19   13:55

DEME announces start of share buyback program

Based on the shareholder authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of June 29, 2022, the Board of Directors of DEME Group NV has decided to launch a new share buyback program.

DEME intends to acquire a maximum of 40,000 shares to cover the company's obligations under the stock option plan as part of its senior management incentive plan. The company currently holds 45,000 treasury shares allocated to its stock option plan.

The program will be effective from April 22, 2025, and is expected to be completed by October 31, 2025, at the latest. 

DEME has mandated an independent broker to execute the program on its behalf on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels. The buyback program will be carried out in accordance with the 'safe harbor' procedure provided by Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of April 16, 2014, on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016, supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation.

AboutDEME
DEME (Euronext Brussels: DEME) is a leading contractor in the fields of offshore energy, environmental remediation, dredging and marine infrastructure. DEME also engages in concessions activities in offshore wind, marine infrastructure, green hydrogen, and deep-sea mineral harvesting. The company can build on nearly 150 years of experience and is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.  With a team of more than 5,800 highly skilled professionals and one of the most advanced fleets in the world, DEME is well-positioned to tackle even the most complex projects. DEME realized a turnover of 4.1 billion euro with an EBITDA of 764 million euro in 2024.

