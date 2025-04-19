LR and Pusan National University partnership to drive innovation in liquefied hydrogen carrier technology

Lloyd’s Register (LR) says it has signed an agreement with the Hydrogen Ship Technology Center at Pusan National University (PNU) in Korea, forming an international partnership aimed at advancing liquefied hydrogen carrier technology and cryogenic engineering.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on 16 April at LR’s Busan Office, establishes a strategic collaboration focused on developing liquefied hydrogen as a clean and scalable energy source.

Through this new partnership, LR and PNU will collaborate across a wide range of activities, including joint research and technology development, the exchange of technical expertise, international academic cooperation, and shared policy development. The agreement represents a significant step forward in accelerating the commercialisation of liquefied hydrogen carriers and ensuring that they are designed, built and operated to the highest international safety and performance standards.

PNU, home to Korea’s first university-based institute specialising in eco-friendly ships, is helping to address the challenge. As the lead organisation behind the ‘Hydro Ocean K’ project, the world’s largest liquefied hydrogen carrier currently in development, the university is contributing to the future of zero-emission maritime transport.