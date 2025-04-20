Advanced safety monitoring system from Hanwha Ocean receives ABS SMART SHM Tier 3 approval

  1. Home
2025 April 20   12:13

Hanwha Ocean has received the ABS SMART (SHM) Tier 3 approval in principle (AIP) for its advanced hull monitoring system.

The system from Hanwha Ocean is designed to estimate structural damage to ships and offshore assets during operation, which can support decision making for the optimal maintenance timing to maintain safety. ABS SMART(SHM) Tier 3 recognizes systems that employ hull sensors combined with additional algorithms to generate structural health insights at critical locations, even at locations where no sensors are present, ABS said.

The AIP is one of the first fruits of the Offshore Technology Collaboration Agreement signed by ABS and Hanwha Ocean in 2024. The agreement promotes technology development in three areas: digitalization and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity operations, and sustainability.

“ABS celebrates this achievement with Hanwha Ocean, a milestone in our collective pursuit of safety at sea. As a leader in supporting the adoption of smart technologies in the maritime and offshore sectors, ABS recognizes the transformative capabilities of these systems – advancing health and condition awareness, operational optimization and, eventually, classification supported by condition-based programs,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

“Recently, shipowners have been including digital technologies as part of their contractual requirements, and classification societies are also in the process of refining regulations related to digitalization. Based on this approval, we will proactively respond to the growing demand for smart and digital technologies in the shipping industry,” said Young Chang Shon, Chief Technology Officer of Hanwha Ocean.

The hull monitoring system from Hanwha Ocean is being developed in accordance with the ABS Guide for Smart Functions for Marine Vessels and Offshore Units

