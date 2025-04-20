  1. Home
2025 April 20   14:29

Lamprell's extension of LTA  with Aramco strengthens strategic relationship

Lamprell is pleased to announce the successful extension of its longstanding Offshore Long-Term Agreement (LTA) with Aramco, a strategic collaboration since 2018. The signing ceremony was held at Aramco’s offices in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, and was attended by representatives from Lamprell, including Chairman Dr. Ghazi Osman and CEO Ian Prescott, alongside senior officials from Aramco’s project management department. EuroPetrole reported.

Lamprell CEO Ian Prescott commented: “We are proud to have delivered several LTA Contract Release Purchase Order projects to date and are working on several others currently being constructed in our UAE facility. We value our collaboration with Aramco and look forward to continuing our long-term working relationship with them. We are dedicated to supporting the Kingdom in achieving its Vision 2030 goals. Our growing office in Saudi and the steadily advancing International Maritime Industries yard, where we are a joint venture partner, clearly indicate our commitment to the region and support of IKTVA efforts.”

This renewal reaffirms Lamprell’s technical and operational expertise and solidifies its role as a key partner in advancing Saudi Arabia’s energy and maritime sectors. As the Kingdom continues to pursue its Vision 2030 and iktva initiatives, Lamprell remains steadfast in delivering innovative solutions and highquality services that meet the market’s evolving needs.

About Lamprell

Lamprell is a leading provider of services to the international energy sector. Driving strategy and growth through its offshore wind and oil & gas business units, underpinned by almost half a century of expertise, the Group has worked hard to establish its reputation for delivering projects safely, on time and to budget. Lamprell has firmly established its international credentials in the offshore wind sector and continues to build on its traditional oil & gas credentials. We are recognised for building complex offshore and onshore process modules, jackets, and platforms and fabricating and refurbishing jack-up rigs and liftboats. Lamprell employs more than 6,000 people across multiple facilities, with its primary facilities located in Hamriyah, in the UAE. Combined, the Group’s facilities cover approximately 750,000 m2 with over 1.2 km of quayside. In addition, the Group has facilities in Saudi Arabia (through a joint venture agreement)

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by our core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world.

