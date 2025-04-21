MSC Group’s GNV takes delivery of second vessel from Guangzhou Shipyard

GNV, part of the MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company Group, has taken delivery of GNV Orion, the second vessel in a series of four new ships built by Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) in China, according to the company's release.

The delivery marks a step in GNV’s fleet renewal program. GNV Orion has a capacity for 1,700 passengers, 433 cabins, and 3,080 linear meters of cargo.

The vessel will commence operations in the Mediterranean in June 2025, serving the Genoa-Palermo route.

It is designed to reduce CO2 emissions by over 30% per transportable load compared to other vessels in GNV’s current fleet.

Grandi Navi Veloci (GNV) is an Italian ferry operator headquartered in Genoa, Italy, and a subsidiary of the MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company Group. Founded in 1992, GNV specializes in passenger and cargo transport across the Mediterranean, operating routes connecting Italy, Spain, France, Albania, Tunisia, Morocco, and Malta.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company Group, based in Geneva, Switzerland, is a global leader in shipping and logistics. Founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte, MSC operates one of the world’s largest container shipping fleets, with over 800 vessels serving more than 200 routes worldwide.

Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited (GSI) is a Chinese shipbuilding company based in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, and a subsidiary of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).