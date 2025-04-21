CMA CGM updates Asia-Mexico-West Coast South America services

  1. Home
2025 April 21   10:02

shipping

CMA CGM has announced updates to its Asia – Mexico – West Coast South America (WCSA) – West Coast Central America (WCCA) services, effective May 2025, to address market dynamics and maintain reliable service, according to the company's release.

The updates involve revised rotations, a new direct call to Chile, and enhanced connectivity for West Coast Central America, with a focus on maintaining transit times for fresh reefer cargo from Ecuador.  

The M2X service will include a direct call at Buenaventura (COBUN) and ensure weekly service to Mexico’s main ports and Buenaventura.

The new M2X rotation is Shekou - Ningbo - Shanghai - Tianjin - Qingdao - Busan - Manzanillo - Lazaro Cardenas - Buenaventura, with the first departure on m/v "CC ADONIS" voy. 0WU6ZE2MA, ETD Shekou on 09/05/2025.

The M2X service will connect to WCCA via transshipment at Buenaventura and Lazaro Cardenas, supported by three MAYA loops: MAYA 1 (Balboa – Buenaventura – Puerto Caldera – Balboa), MAYA 2 (Buenaventura – Balboa – Corinto – Buenaventura), and MAYA 3 (Lazaro Cardenas – Puerto Quetzal – Acajutla – Lazaro Cardenas).  

The ACSA1 service will reverse its WCSA rotation to operate South to North, with San Antonio (CLSAI) as the first South American port of call.

The new ACSA1 rotation is Busan - Shanghai - Ningbo - San Antonio - Chancay - Callao - Posorja - Yokohama, with the first departure on m/v "CMA CGM LEGACY" voy. 0MHR3E1MA, ETD Busan on 14/05/2025.  

CMA CGM will launch the M2A service, connecting Central and North China to Ensenada and other regional ports. The M2A rotation is Dalian - Ningbo - Shanghai - Qingdao - Ensenada - Manzanillo - Lazaro Cardenas - Buenaventura - Guayaquil - Chancay - Shanghai - Dalian, with the first departure on m/v "CSCL ASIA," ETD Dalian on 17/05/2025. 

CMA CGM S.A. is a French shipping and logistics company founded in 1978 by Jacques Saadé. Headquartered in Marseille, France, with its North American base in Norfolk, Virginia, it is the third-largest container shipping company globally, behind MSC and Maersk. Operating in 160 countries with 400 offices, 750 warehouses, and 155,000 employees, CMA CGM manages 593 vessels and serves 420 of the world’s 521 commercial ports across 257 shipping lines. Its 2024 revenue was USD 55.48 billion.

