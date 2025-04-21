China COSCO SHIPPING opposes USTR’s measures in Section 301 investigation

On April 18, 2025, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) issued a decision following its Section 301 investigation into China’s maritime logistics and shipbuilding industries. The USTR’s measures have been labeled as discriminatory by China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited.

“We firmly oppose the accusations and the subsequent measures,” stated China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited. The company argues that these actions “not only distort fair competition and impede the normal functioning of the global shipping industry, but also threaten its stable and sustainable development.”

The statement further notes that the measures risk “undermining the security, resilience, and orderly operation of global industrial and supply chains.”

China COSCO SHIPPING emphasized its role as a global provider of shipping and logistics services, stating, “We consistently uphold the principles of integrity, transparency, and compliance in international industry competition.” The company affirmed its commitment to supporting global trade and providing “high-quality, reliable commercial shipping and logistics solutions to our clients worldwide.”

It added, “We will continue to safeguard our clients’ interests while offering a comprehensive range of dependable services.”

The Office of the United States Trade Representative is an agency of the United States federal government responsible for developing and coordinating U.S. international trade policy. Established in 1962 as the Office of the Special Trade Representative, it operates under the Executive Office of the President. The USTR negotiates trade agreements, resolves trade disputes, and represents the U.S. in organizations such as the World Trade Organization.

China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited is a state-owned multinational conglomerate headquartered in Shanghai, China, specializing in shipping and logistics services. Formed in 2016 through the merger of China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO) and China Shipping Group, it is one of the world’s largest shipping companies. It manages a fleet of over 1,300 vessels and has a global network of subsidiaries and terminals.