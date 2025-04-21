  1. Home
  3. HDF Energy, Indonesia’s Ministry of Transportation, PLN, and ASDP sign MoU to study green hydrogen for maritime decarbonization

2025 April 21   11:24

HDF Energy, Indonesia’s Ministry of Transportation, PLN, and ASDP sign MoU to study green hydrogen for maritime decarbonization

PT HDF Energy Indonesia, a subsidiary of HDF Energy, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indonesia’s Ministry of Transportation (MoT), PT PLN (Persero), and PT ASDP Indonesia Ferry (Persero) to conduct a joint study on decarbonizing Indonesia’s maritime sector using locally produced green hydrogen.

The study, co-funded by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), was formalized during the Global Hydrogen Ecosystem Summit on April 15, 2025, in Indonesia, witnessed by H.E. Fabien Penone, Ambassador of France to Indonesia, Timor Leste, and ASEAN.  

The study will focus on Eastern Indonesia, where HDF Energy is developing 23 Renewstable® hydrogen power plants. These facilities integrate solar energy with on-site green hydrogen storage to provide stable, clean electricity to the grid.

The plants will also produce surplus green hydrogen to power high-power fuel cells developed by HDF Energy in France for maritime applications.  

ASDP, which operates a large ferry network connecting Indonesia’s remote islands, will assess opportunities to convert its fleet and port infrastructure from diesel engines to green hydrogen and renewable electricity solutions.

PLN, having previously signed an MoU with HDF Energy for Renewstable® plant deployment with potential investments of USD 2.3 billion, supports hydrogen pilot projects nationwide.  HDF Energy also signed an MoU with PT Pelayaran Bahtera Adhiguna (PT BAg), a national shipping company, to evaluate hydrogen as a clean energy source for auxiliary systems on large vessels.  

Mathieu Geze, HDF Energy’s Director for APAC and President Director of PT HDF Energy Indonesia, said, “Working together with PLN, ASDP, the Ministry of Transportation, and with PT BAg, we aim to place Indonesia at the forefront of green hydrogen innovation in the Asia-Pacific.”  

H.E. Fabien Penone, Ambassador of France to Indonesia, Timor Leste, and ASEAN, stated, “This agreement is a symbol of the mutually beneficial partnership between France and Indonesia in the field of energy.”  

HDF Energy is a France-based company specializing in hydrogen infrastructure and multi-megawatt fuel cell technology. Headquartered in Blanquefort, France, it develops large-scale green hydrogen projects to decarbonize power generation and mobility sectors, including maritime and rail. With over 150 hydrogen experts, HDF Energy manages a project portfolio valued at over €5 billion.

The Ministry of Transportation of Indonesia is a government body responsible for overseeing transportation policies and infrastructure development across air, land, sea, and rail sectors.

