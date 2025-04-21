  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. MODEC secures ExxonMobil Guyana contract for Hammerhead FPSO development

2025 April 21   11:57

shipbuilding

MODEC secures ExxonMobil Guyana contract for Hammerhead FPSO development

MODEC, Inc. has been awarded a contract by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited to develop a Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessel for the Hammerhead project in the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana, according to MODEC's release.

The contract is a Limited Notice To Proceed (LNTP), pending government and regulatory approval.

Phase one includes Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED), while phase two covers Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI).

The LNTP enables MODEC to initiate FPSO design activities to target a project startup in 2029, subject to necessary approvals. The second phase, involving construction and installation, depends on government and regulatory approval and project sanction by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited and its Stabroek Block co-venturers.  

Additionally, an Operations and Maintenance Enabling Agreement (OMEA) has been established for MODEC’s Guyana fleet, facilitating long-term operations and maintenance of multiple FPSOs.  

The Hammerhead FPSO will have a production capacity of 150,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD), along with associated gas and water handling capabilities. It will be moored at a water depth of approximately 1,025 meters using a SOFEC Spread Mooring System.  

This will be MODEC’s second FPSO in Guyana, following the Errea Wittu, which is under construction for ExxonMobil Guyana’s Uaru project.  

“We are incredibly honored and excited to have been awarded this contract,” said MODEC Group President and CEO, Mr. Hirohiko Miyata. “It is a testament to our team's dedication, expertise, and commitment to delivering innovative and reliable offshore floating solutions. We look forward to collaborating closely with ExxonMobil Guyana to ensure the successful delivery of this second FPSO, contributing to the advancement of the offshore energy sector in Guyana.”  

MODEC, Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a global provider of floating production systems, including Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessels, Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessels, Floating LNGs (FLNGs), Tension Leg Platforms (TLPs), and Production Semi-submersibles.

ExxonMobil Guyana Limited is a subsidiary of ExxonMobil Corporation, a U.S.-based multinational energy company headquartered in Spring, Texas. ExxonMobil is one of the world’s largest publicly traded oil and gas companies, operating in exploration, production, refining, and chemicals.

Topics:

FPSO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Amogy and JGC collaborate on ammonia cracking for clean hydrogen production

17:25

Mumbai inaugurates new international cruise terminal

16:42

Sanfu Shipbuilding launches tenth 11,000 DWT multi-purpose vessel for Briese Schiffahrt

16:17

Costamare to spin off dry bulk business into Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited on May 6, 2025

15:46

Strategic Marine delivers two 42m vessels to Truth Maritime Services

15:24

UAE's ADNOC signs 15-year LNG supply agreements with China's ENN Natural Gas and Zhenhua Oil

14:43

Philippine Ports Authority handles over 2.29 mln passengers during Holy Week 2025

14:23

NYK and Hong Kong police conduct joint counterterrorism drill on container ship

13:59

Noatum Maritime advances zero-emission operations with electric tugs and pilot boat

12:43

COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Dalian) delivers 77,000 DWT multi-purpose pulp vessel to BOCOM Leasing

12:23

Ro-Ro vessel Lite Ferry Five runs aground near Jagna Port, Philippines

11:24

HDF Energy, Indonesia’s Ministry of Transportation, PLN, and ASDP sign MoU to study green hydrogen for maritime decarbonization

10:47

China COSCO SHIPPING opposes USTR’s measures in Section 301 investigation

10:02

CMA CGM updates Asia-Mexico-West Coast South America services

09:55

MSC Group’s GNV takes delivery of second vessel from Guangzhou Shipyard

2025 April 20

16:17

Costamare Inc. announces plans for Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited spin-off

15:22

How to prevent FSI delays, fines, and detention with GMCG support

14:29

Lamprell's extension of LTA  with Aramco strengthens strategic relationship

13:47

Saipem renews framework agreement with Saudi Aramco for offshore activities

12:13

Advanced safety monitoring system from Hanwha Ocean receives ABS SMART SHM Tier 3 approval

11:33

Mitsui invests in US synthetic fuel manufacturer Infinium

10:02

GTT 1Q 2025 revenue rises to 191 million euros, up 32% year-on-year

2025 April 19

14:29

LR and Pusan National University partnership to drive innovation in liquefied hydrogen carrier technology

13:55

DEME announces start of share buyback program

12:13

Progress in municipal wastewater treatment leads to removal of Polish pollution sites from HELCOM Hot Spot list

11:07

Nam Cheong secures RM317.1 million worth of multi-year OSV charter contracts

09:16

Sahara Group, Amigo LNG collaborate to boost global energy access, security

08:47

World Shipping Council urges constructive solutions following USTR port fee announcement

2025 April 18

18:00

ScottishPower Renewables secures £16mln vessel contracts with Norfolk firms for East Anglia THREE windfarm

17:16

Valenciaport reports 11.85% growth in rail freight traffic for Q1 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news