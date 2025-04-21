  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Ro-Ro vessel Lite Ferry Five runs aground near Jagna Port, Philippines

2025 April 21   12:23

accident

Ro-Ro vessel Lite Ferry Five runs aground near Jagna Port, Philippines

On 19 April 2025, the Ro-Ro and passenger vessel Lite Ferry Five ran aground near Jagna Port in Bohol, Philippines, while departing for Cagayan de Oro City, according to MarineTraffic.

The vessel drifted into shallow waters approximately 200 meters from the port during maneuvering.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), in coordination with the Philippine Navy, the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management team, volunteer organizations, and local fisherfolk, conducted a rescue operation. All 506 passengers were safely evacuated and returned to Jagna Port by the morning of 20 April.

An initial marine and environmental safety assessment by the PCG found no damage to the vessel’s hull. A tugboat from Cebu has been dispatched to refloat the vessel and return it to port. 

Lite Shipping Corporation, based in Cebu, Philippines, operates the Lite Ferries brand, including the vessel Lite Ferry Five. Founded in 1990 by Boholano Lucio E. Lim Jr., the company began with a Ro-Ro cargo-passenger vessel connecting Loon, Bohol, and Argao, Cebu. It has since expanded to a fleet of 28 vessels, serving routes across the Visayas and Mindanao, such as Jagna to Cagayan de Oro.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is a government agency under the Department of Transportation, responsible for maritime safety, security, and environmental protection in the Philippines. Established in 1967, the PCG operates across the country’s coastal and territorial waters, conducting search and rescue operations, maritime law enforcement, and environmental monitoring.

Topics:

RORO

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Amogy and JGC collaborate on ammonia cracking for clean hydrogen production

17:25

Mumbai inaugurates new international cruise terminal

16:42

Sanfu Shipbuilding launches tenth 11,000 DWT multi-purpose vessel for Briese Schiffahrt

16:17

Costamare to spin off dry bulk business into Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited on May 6, 2025

15:46

Strategic Marine delivers two 42m vessels to Truth Maritime Services

15:24

UAE's ADNOC signs 15-year LNG supply agreements with China's ENN Natural Gas and Zhenhua Oil

14:43

Philippine Ports Authority handles over 2.29 mln passengers during Holy Week 2025

14:23

NYK and Hong Kong police conduct joint counterterrorism drill on container ship

13:59

Noatum Maritime advances zero-emission operations with electric tugs and pilot boat

12:43

COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Dalian) delivers 77,000 DWT multi-purpose pulp vessel to BOCOM Leasing

11:57

MODEC secures ExxonMobil Guyana contract for Hammerhead FPSO development

11:24

HDF Energy, Indonesia’s Ministry of Transportation, PLN, and ASDP sign MoU to study green hydrogen for maritime decarbonization

10:47

China COSCO SHIPPING opposes USTR’s measures in Section 301 investigation

10:02

CMA CGM updates Asia-Mexico-West Coast South America services

09:55

MSC Group’s GNV takes delivery of second vessel from Guangzhou Shipyard

2025 April 20

16:17

Costamare Inc. announces plans for Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited spin-off

15:22

How to prevent FSI delays, fines, and detention with GMCG support

14:29

Lamprell's extension of LTA  with Aramco strengthens strategic relationship

13:47

Saipem renews framework agreement with Saudi Aramco for offshore activities

12:13

Advanced safety monitoring system from Hanwha Ocean receives ABS SMART SHM Tier 3 approval

11:33

Mitsui invests in US synthetic fuel manufacturer Infinium

10:02

GTT 1Q 2025 revenue rises to 191 million euros, up 32% year-on-year

2025 April 19

14:29

LR and Pusan National University partnership to drive innovation in liquefied hydrogen carrier technology

13:55

DEME announces start of share buyback program

12:13

Progress in municipal wastewater treatment leads to removal of Polish pollution sites from HELCOM Hot Spot list

11:07

Nam Cheong secures RM317.1 million worth of multi-year OSV charter contracts

09:16

Sahara Group, Amigo LNG collaborate to boost global energy access, security

08:47

World Shipping Council urges constructive solutions following USTR port fee announcement

2025 April 18

18:00

ScottishPower Renewables secures £16mln vessel contracts with Norfolk firms for East Anglia THREE windfarm

17:16

Valenciaport reports 11.85% growth in rail freight traffic for Q1 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news