Ro-Ro vessel Lite Ferry Five runs aground near Jagna Port, Philippines

On 19 April 2025, the Ro-Ro and passenger vessel Lite Ferry Five ran aground near Jagna Port in Bohol, Philippines, while departing for Cagayan de Oro City, according to MarineTraffic.

The vessel drifted into shallow waters approximately 200 meters from the port during maneuvering.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), in coordination with the Philippine Navy, the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management team, volunteer organizations, and local fisherfolk, conducted a rescue operation. All 506 passengers were safely evacuated and returned to Jagna Port by the morning of 20 April.

An initial marine and environmental safety assessment by the PCG found no damage to the vessel’s hull. A tugboat from Cebu has been dispatched to refloat the vessel and return it to port.

Lite Shipping Corporation, based in Cebu, Philippines, operates the Lite Ferries brand, including the vessel Lite Ferry Five. Founded in 1990 by Boholano Lucio E. Lim Jr., the company began with a Ro-Ro cargo-passenger vessel connecting Loon, Bohol, and Argao, Cebu. It has since expanded to a fleet of 28 vessels, serving routes across the Visayas and Mindanao, such as Jagna to Cagayan de Oro.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is a government agency under the Department of Transportation, responsible for maritime safety, security, and environmental protection in the Philippines. Established in 1967, the PCG operates across the country’s coastal and territorial waters, conducting search and rescue operations, maritime law enforcement, and environmental monitoring.