Noatum Maritime advances zero-emission operations with electric tugs and pilot boat

Noatum Maritime, a division of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, has announced two investments to support sustainable maritime operations: the acquisition of the GCC’s first all-electric hydrofoiling pilot boat and the purchase of two fully electric tug boats, according to the company's release.

The Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat, a 12-metre vessel powered by Artemis Technologies’ eFoiler® technology, lifts its hull above the water to reduce drag and energy consumption by up to 85%. It offers increased speed and efficiency, lower fuel and maintenance costs, and zero-emission operations.

Noatum Maritime will also deploy two Damen RSD-E Tug 2513 vessels at Khalifa Port. Following a trial of the first unit, recognised by Guinness World Records as the most powerful electric tugboat, Noatum Maritime has integrated it into its fleet and will add a second unit in April 2025. These tugs, with a 70-tonne bollard pull, feature rapid charging technology, enabling multiple assignments on a single charge and full recharging in two hours.

Captain Ammar Mubarak Al Shaiba, CEO – Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group, said: “By investing in zero-emission pilotage and harbour operations, Noatum Maritime is delivering a cleaner more efficient solution that reduces the environmental footprint of port operations, drives long term cost savings and also benefits our customers. By offering fully electric alternatives we are supporting our customers sustainability goals and potentially enabling them to leverage carbon credits.”

Noatum Maritime, a division of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, is a provider of maritime and port services, including towage, pilotage, and terminal operations. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, it operates across the Middle East and globally. The company is part of AD Ports Group.

Artemis Technologies, based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, is a maritime technology company specialising in high-performance, zero-emission vessels. Its proprietary eFoiler® technology enables electric hydrofoiling boats to lift above the water, reducing drag and energy use.

Damen Shipyards Group, headquartered in Gorinchem, Netherlands, is a global shipbuilding company with over 90 years of experience. It designs and builds a wide range of vessels, including tugs, workboats, and ferries, with a focus on innovation and sustainability.