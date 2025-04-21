  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. NYK and Hong Kong police conduct joint counterterrorism drill on container ship

2025 April 21   14:23

accident

NYK and Hong Kong police conduct joint counterterrorism drill on container ship

On April 17, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and the Hong Kong Police Force conducted a joint counterterrorism drill aboard the container ship NYK Daniella in Hong Kong's territorial waters, according to NYK's release.

The exercise, lasting approximately one hour, was based on a scenario involving terrorists boarding the vessel by boat.

Hong Kong special forces searched and suppressed the terrorists, while the crew, ship-management company, and other parties coordinated to verify response procedures.

This marked the first joint drill between NYK and the Hong Kong Police Force since 2011.

NYK stated, "Safe operation is the NYK Group’s first priority. We will continue to make concerted efforts to ensure the safety of our crews and the safe and reliable delivery of our customers' cargo."

The NYK Daniella, owned by NYK, is registered in Singapore, measures 210.00 meters in length, 30.1 meters in width, has a draft of 11.52 meters, and can carry a maximum of 2,664 TEUs. 

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) is a Japanese shipping company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Founded in 1885, it is one of the world's largest shipping companies, operating a diverse fleet of container ships, bulk carriers, tankers, and other vessels. The company is part of the Mitsubishi Group. 

Topics:

NYK

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Amogy and JGC collaborate on ammonia cracking for clean hydrogen production

17:25

Mumbai inaugurates new international cruise terminal

16:42

Sanfu Shipbuilding launches tenth 11,000 DWT multi-purpose vessel for Briese Schiffahrt

16:17

Costamare to spin off dry bulk business into Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited on May 6, 2025

15:46

Strategic Marine delivers two 42m vessels to Truth Maritime Services

15:24

UAE's ADNOC signs 15-year LNG supply agreements with China's ENN Natural Gas and Zhenhua Oil

14:43

Philippine Ports Authority handles over 2.29 mln passengers during Holy Week 2025

13:59

Noatum Maritime advances zero-emission operations with electric tugs and pilot boat

12:43

COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Dalian) delivers 77,000 DWT multi-purpose pulp vessel to BOCOM Leasing

12:23

Ro-Ro vessel Lite Ferry Five runs aground near Jagna Port, Philippines

11:57

MODEC secures ExxonMobil Guyana contract for Hammerhead FPSO development

11:24

HDF Energy, Indonesia’s Ministry of Transportation, PLN, and ASDP sign MoU to study green hydrogen for maritime decarbonization

10:47

China COSCO SHIPPING opposes USTR’s measures in Section 301 investigation

10:02

CMA CGM updates Asia-Mexico-West Coast South America services

09:55

MSC Group’s GNV takes delivery of second vessel from Guangzhou Shipyard

2025 April 20

16:17

Costamare Inc. announces plans for Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited spin-off

15:22

How to prevent FSI delays, fines, and detention with GMCG support

14:29

Lamprell's extension of LTA  with Aramco strengthens strategic relationship

13:47

Saipem renews framework agreement with Saudi Aramco for offshore activities

12:13

Advanced safety monitoring system from Hanwha Ocean receives ABS SMART SHM Tier 3 approval

11:33

Mitsui invests in US synthetic fuel manufacturer Infinium

10:02

GTT 1Q 2025 revenue rises to 191 million euros, up 32% year-on-year

2025 April 19

14:29

LR and Pusan National University partnership to drive innovation in liquefied hydrogen carrier technology

13:55

DEME announces start of share buyback program

12:13

Progress in municipal wastewater treatment leads to removal of Polish pollution sites from HELCOM Hot Spot list

11:07

Nam Cheong secures RM317.1 million worth of multi-year OSV charter contracts

09:16

Sahara Group, Amigo LNG collaborate to boost global energy access, security

08:47

World Shipping Council urges constructive solutions following USTR port fee announcement

2025 April 18

18:00

ScottishPower Renewables secures £16mln vessel contracts with Norfolk firms for East Anglia THREE windfarm

17:16

Valenciaport reports 11.85% growth in rail freight traffic for Q1 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news