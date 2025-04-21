NYK and Hong Kong police conduct joint counterterrorism drill on container ship

On April 17, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and the Hong Kong Police Force conducted a joint counterterrorism drill aboard the container ship NYK Daniella in Hong Kong's territorial waters, according to NYK's release.

The exercise, lasting approximately one hour, was based on a scenario involving terrorists boarding the vessel by boat.

Hong Kong special forces searched and suppressed the terrorists, while the crew, ship-management company, and other parties coordinated to verify response procedures.

This marked the first joint drill between NYK and the Hong Kong Police Force since 2011.

NYK stated, "Safe operation is the NYK Group’s first priority. We will continue to make concerted efforts to ensure the safety of our crews and the safe and reliable delivery of our customers' cargo."

The NYK Daniella, owned by NYK, is registered in Singapore, measures 210.00 meters in length, 30.1 meters in width, has a draft of 11.52 meters, and can carry a maximum of 2,664 TEUs.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) is a Japanese shipping company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Founded in 1885, it is one of the world's largest shipping companies, operating a diverse fleet of container ships, bulk carriers, tankers, and other vessels. The company is part of the Mitsubishi Group.