Philippine Ports Authority handles over 2.29 mln passengers during Holy Week 2025

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) reported that 2,291,666 passengers passed through its managed ports nationwide during Holy Week 2025, from April 12 to 20, representing a 37.14% increase from the 1,670,984 passengers recorded in the same period last year.

PPA General Manager Jay Santiago attributed the increase to the coincidence of Holy Week 2025 with the summer vacation period and promotions of local tourist destinations.

The agency plans to enhance coordination with shipping lines, review port traffic management plans, and implement digital solutions, including the Electronic Terminal Management System (ETMS).

The Philippine Ports Authority is a government-owned corporation under the Department of Transportation (DOTr) in the Philippines. Established in 1974, the PPA is responsible for the management, operation, and development of public ports throughout the country. It oversees more than 200 ports, including major hubs like Batangas, Manila, and Davao, facilitating maritime trade and passenger travel.