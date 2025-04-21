  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Costamare to spin off dry bulk business into Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited on May 6, 2025

2025 April 21   16:17

shipping

Costamare to spin off dry bulk business into Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited on May 6, 2025

Costamare Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has approved the spin-off of its dry bulk business into a standalone company, Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited (“Costamare Bulkers”).

The transaction, structured as a pro rata distribution to Costamare Inc. shareholders, is expected to be completed on May 6, 2025.

The spin-off timeline includes the following key dates:  

-April 29, 2025: Record date for the distribution, with “due-bill” trading of Costamare Inc. shares beginning.

-May 1, 2025: “When-issued” trading of Costamare Bulkers shares under the ticker “CMDB WI” and “ex-distribution” trading of Costamare Inc. shares under “CMRE WI” are expected to begin.

-May 6, 2025: Distribution of Costamare Bulkers shares to Costamare Inc. shareholders, marking the end of “due-bill,” “when-issued,” and “ex-distribution” trading.

-May 7, 2025: Regular-way trading of Costamare Bulkers shares begins on the NYSE under the ticker “CMDB.”

On the record date of April 29, 2025, Costamare Inc. will distribute all Costamare Bulkers shares it holds to its shareholders on a pro rata basis. 

On the distribution date of May 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, shareholders will receive one Costamare Bulkers share for every five Costamare Inc. shares held, with cash paid for aggregated fractional shares.

The spin-off is subject to conditions, including the SEC declaring the Registration Statement effective and NYSE approval for listing Costamare Bulkers shares.

Costamare Inc. is a global owner and provider of containerships for charter, headquartered in Monaco. With 51 years of history in the international shipping industry, the company operates a fleet of 68 owned containerships with a total capacity of approximately 513,000 TEU. Costamare Inc. also engages in a leasing business through Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited.

Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited is a newly formed entity set to become an independent, publicly traded company following its spin-off from Costamare Inc. It will operate as an international owner and operator of dry bulk vessels, managing a fleet of 38 vessels with a total carrying capacity of approximately 3,017,000 deadweight tons (dwt), including one vessel with a capacity of 76,600 dwt that it has agreed to sell. The company will also own the CBI operating platform, which charters in and out dry bulk vessels, enters into contracts of affreightment, forward freight agreements, and may utilize hedging solutions.

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Amogy and JGC collaborate on ammonia cracking for clean hydrogen production

17:25

Mumbai inaugurates new international cruise terminal

16:42

Sanfu Shipbuilding launches tenth 11,000 DWT multi-purpose vessel for Briese Schiffahrt

15:46

Strategic Marine delivers two 42m vessels to Truth Maritime Services

15:24

UAE's ADNOC signs 15-year LNG supply agreements with China's ENN Natural Gas and Zhenhua Oil

14:43

Philippine Ports Authority handles over 2.29 mln passengers during Holy Week 2025

14:23

NYK and Hong Kong police conduct joint counterterrorism drill on container ship

13:59

Noatum Maritime advances zero-emission operations with electric tugs and pilot boat

12:43

COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Dalian) delivers 77,000 DWT multi-purpose pulp vessel to BOCOM Leasing

12:23

Ro-Ro vessel Lite Ferry Five runs aground near Jagna Port, Philippines

11:57

MODEC secures ExxonMobil Guyana contract for Hammerhead FPSO development

11:24

HDF Energy, Indonesia’s Ministry of Transportation, PLN, and ASDP sign MoU to study green hydrogen for maritime decarbonization

10:47

China COSCO SHIPPING opposes USTR’s measures in Section 301 investigation

10:02

CMA CGM updates Asia-Mexico-West Coast South America services

09:55

MSC Group’s GNV takes delivery of second vessel from Guangzhou Shipyard

2025 April 20

16:17

Costamare Inc. announces plans for Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited spin-off

15:22

How to prevent FSI delays, fines, and detention with GMCG support

14:29

Lamprell's extension of LTA  with Aramco strengthens strategic relationship

13:47

Saipem renews framework agreement with Saudi Aramco for offshore activities

12:13

Advanced safety monitoring system from Hanwha Ocean receives ABS SMART SHM Tier 3 approval

11:33

Mitsui invests in US synthetic fuel manufacturer Infinium

10:02

GTT 1Q 2025 revenue rises to 191 million euros, up 32% year-on-year

2025 April 19

14:29

LR and Pusan National University partnership to drive innovation in liquefied hydrogen carrier technology

13:55

DEME announces start of share buyback program

12:13

Progress in municipal wastewater treatment leads to removal of Polish pollution sites from HELCOM Hot Spot list

11:07

Nam Cheong secures RM317.1 million worth of multi-year OSV charter contracts

09:16

Sahara Group, Amigo LNG collaborate to boost global energy access, security

08:47

World Shipping Council urges constructive solutions following USTR port fee announcement

2025 April 18

18:00

ScottishPower Renewables secures £16mln vessel contracts with Norfolk firms for East Anglia THREE windfarm

17:16

Valenciaport reports 11.85% growth in rail freight traffic for Q1 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news