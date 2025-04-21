Sanfu Shipbuilding launches tenth 11,000 DWT multi-purpose vessel for Briese Schiffahrt

On April 20, 2025, Sanfu Shipbuilding successfully launched an 11,000 DWT multi-purpose vessel constructed for a Briese Schiffahrt GmbH & Co. KG, according to the company's release.

The vessel measures 149.95 meters in overall length, with a length between perpendiculars of 143.05 meters. It has a breadth of 23.20 meters, a depth of 10.5 meters, and a designed draft of 8.50 meters. The service speed is stated as 15.5 knots.

Classification for the vessel is being handled by Lloyd’s Register (LR). SF130226 represents the tenth vessel in a series ordered by the Briese Schiffahrt from Sanfu Shipbuilding. The complete order from this owner at Sanfu Shipbuilding comprises 15 vessels of this type.

The series of 11,000 DWT multi-purpose vessels is a design collaboration between Sanfu Shipbuilding and a Dutch design company.

Sanfu Shipbuilding is a shipbuilding company based in Taizhou, China, specializing in a range of vessel types including bulk carriers, container vessels, and multi-purpose vessels.

Lloyd's Register (LR) is a maritime classification society providing independent assurance and expert advice to the marine industry.