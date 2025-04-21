  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Amogy and JGC collaborate on ammonia cracking for clean hydrogen production

2025 April 21   18:00

ammonia

Amogy and JGC collaborate on ammonia cracking for clean hydrogen production

Amogy, a provider of ammonia-to-power solutions, has announced the first pilot plant deployment of its advanced ammonia cracking catalyst with JGC Holdings Corporation, a Global Engineering firm based in Japan.

This partnership is part of a pilot project to scale up ammonia cracking technology for low-carbon hydrogen production.

JGC selected Amogy’s low ruthenium content catalyst for its demonstration project, which is part of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) initiative to build a competitive hydrogen supply chain.

Amogy will support the project to ensure performance in large-scale operations.  The project aims to develop and optimize a large-scale hydrogen production system using ammonia cracking, addressing challenges in scaling energy-efficient processes.

Masahiro Aika, Executive Vice President of JGC, added, "Large-scale ammonia cracking technology is one of the last elements to be developed and commercialized to realize a clean hydrogen-ammonia supply chain globally at an industrial scale. We are excited to collaborate with Amogy to improve JGC’s ammonia cracking process by utilizing Amogy’s low ruthenium content catalysts."  

Amogy’s catalysts, available through licensing or direct sales, offer high efficiency in converting ammonia to hydrogen at lower operating temperatures.

The JGC project targets large-scale hydrogen production from ammonia by 2030, aligning with Japan’s strategy to adopt hydrogen as a key energy source. 

Amogy focuses on carbon-free energy solutions for sectors like maritime shipping and heavy industry, using patented ammonia cracking technology to split ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen for zero-emission power generation.

JGC Holdings Corporation is a Global Engineering company based in Japan, specializing in plant and facility construction.

Topics:

ammonia

hydrogen

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:25

Mumbai inaugurates new international cruise terminal

16:42

Sanfu Shipbuilding launches tenth 11,000 DWT multi-purpose vessel for Briese Schiffahrt

16:17

Costamare to spin off dry bulk business into Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited on May 6, 2025

15:46

Strategic Marine delivers two 42m vessels to Truth Maritime Services

15:24

UAE's ADNOC signs 15-year LNG supply agreements with China's ENN Natural Gas and Zhenhua Oil

14:43

Philippine Ports Authority handles over 2.29 mln passengers during Holy Week 2025

14:23

NYK and Hong Kong police conduct joint counterterrorism drill on container ship

13:59

Noatum Maritime advances zero-emission operations with electric tugs and pilot boat

12:43

COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Dalian) delivers 77,000 DWT multi-purpose pulp vessel to BOCOM Leasing

12:23

Ro-Ro vessel Lite Ferry Five runs aground near Jagna Port, Philippines

11:57

MODEC secures ExxonMobil Guyana contract for Hammerhead FPSO development

11:24

HDF Energy, Indonesia’s Ministry of Transportation, PLN, and ASDP sign MoU to study green hydrogen for maritime decarbonization

10:47

China COSCO SHIPPING opposes USTR’s measures in Section 301 investigation

10:02

CMA CGM updates Asia-Mexico-West Coast South America services

09:55

MSC Group’s GNV takes delivery of second vessel from Guangzhou Shipyard

2025 April 20

16:17

Costamare Inc. announces plans for Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited spin-off

15:22

How to prevent FSI delays, fines, and detention with GMCG support

14:29

Lamprell's extension of LTA  with Aramco strengthens strategic relationship

13:47

Saipem renews framework agreement with Saudi Aramco for offshore activities

12:13

Advanced safety monitoring system from Hanwha Ocean receives ABS SMART SHM Tier 3 approval

11:33

Mitsui invests in US synthetic fuel manufacturer Infinium

10:02

GTT 1Q 2025 revenue rises to 191 million euros, up 32% year-on-year

2025 April 19

14:29

LR and Pusan National University partnership to drive innovation in liquefied hydrogen carrier technology

13:55

DEME announces start of share buyback program

12:13

Progress in municipal wastewater treatment leads to removal of Polish pollution sites from HELCOM Hot Spot list

11:07

Nam Cheong secures RM317.1 million worth of multi-year OSV charter contracts

09:16

Sahara Group, Amigo LNG collaborate to boost global energy access, security

08:47

World Shipping Council urges constructive solutions following USTR port fee announcement

2025 April 18

18:00

ScottishPower Renewables secures £16mln vessel contracts with Norfolk firms for East Anglia THREE windfarm

17:16

Valenciaport reports 11.85% growth in rail freight traffic for Q1 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news