Amogy and JGC collaborate on ammonia cracking for clean hydrogen production

Amogy, a provider of ammonia-to-power solutions, has announced the first pilot plant deployment of its advanced ammonia cracking catalyst with JGC Holdings Corporation, a Global Engineering firm based in Japan.

This partnership is part of a pilot project to scale up ammonia cracking technology for low-carbon hydrogen production.

JGC selected Amogy’s low ruthenium content catalyst for its demonstration project, which is part of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) initiative to build a competitive hydrogen supply chain.

Amogy will support the project to ensure performance in large-scale operations. The project aims to develop and optimize a large-scale hydrogen production system using ammonia cracking, addressing challenges in scaling energy-efficient processes.

Masahiro Aika, Executive Vice President of JGC, added, "Large-scale ammonia cracking technology is one of the last elements to be developed and commercialized to realize a clean hydrogen-ammonia supply chain globally at an industrial scale. We are excited to collaborate with Amogy to improve JGC’s ammonia cracking process by utilizing Amogy’s low ruthenium content catalysts."

Amogy’s catalysts, available through licensing or direct sales, offer high efficiency in converting ammonia to hydrogen at lower operating temperatures.

The JGC project targets large-scale hydrogen production from ammonia by 2030, aligning with Japan’s strategy to adopt hydrogen as a key energy source.

Amogy focuses on carbon-free energy solutions for sectors like maritime shipping and heavy industry, using patented ammonia cracking technology to split ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen for zero-emission power generation.

JGC Holdings Corporation is a Global Engineering company based in Japan, specializing in plant and facility construction.