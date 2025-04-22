China Shipbuilding Group’s 150,000-ton aquaculture vessel “Guoxin 1-2-1” named for Yellow Sea deployment

On April 17, 2025, Beihai Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China Shipbuilding Group, named the 150,000-ton smart fisheries aquaculture vessel “Guoxin 1-2-1” built for Qingdao Guoxin Group, according to the company's release.

The vessel features 15 large aquaculture cabins with a total capacity of 96,000 cubic meters. It incorporates technological upgrades, including expanded aquaculture water volume, optimized seawater exchange systems, adjusted power loads, and a photovoltaic power generation system. These enhancements improve automation, intelligence, and economic efficiency.

The vessel also supports multi-element collaborative aquaculture experiments, offering a solution to the decline of traditional fishery resources and nearshore aquaculture environmental challenges. Its autonomous navigation and deep-water intake systems mitigate natural disaster risks and optimize the aquaculture environment, supporting the transition of marine fisheries toward intelligence and modernization.

The vessel is scheduled to commence operations in the Yellow Sea aquaculture area.

China Shipbuilding Group Co., Ltd. is one of the largest shipbuilding conglomerates in the world, headquartered in Beijing, China. Formed through the merger of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) in 2019, CSG specializes in the design, construction, and repair of commercial and military vessels, offshore engineering equipment, and advanced maritime technologies.

Beihai Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China Shipbuilding Group, is a major shipyard based in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China.