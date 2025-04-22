  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Morocco to begin tendering process for LNG terminal

2025 April 22   10:47

LNG

Morocco to begin tendering process for LNG terminal

Morocco plans to issue, within a few days, an expression of interest for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal near the eastern Mediterranean city of Nador, Energy Minister Leila Benali announced on Monday, according to Reuters. 

"This week, we will be launching a call for the expression of interest to develop the first phase of the natural gas terminal in Nador," Benali told members of parliament.  

Morocco is pursuing natural gas as a means to diversify its energy sources away from coal, while also advancing its renewable energy plan to reach 52% of total installed capacity by 2030, up from 45% currently.  

The new infrastructure will connect to an existing pipeline used to import 0.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas from Spanish terminals, Benali stated.

The terminal will also link to industrial zones near the northwestern Atlantic cities of Kenitra and Mohammedia.  

The project involves a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) to be located at the under-construction deepwater Nador West Med port.

Morocco's natural gas demand is projected to rise to 8 bcm by 2027 from the current 1 bcm, according to ministry estimates.  Separately, Morocco's electricity utility (ONEE) has adopted a 2025-2030 plan to increase its installed capacity by 15 gigawatts (GW), including 13 GW from renewable sources, Benali announced. This expansion will require a total investment of 120 billion dirhams ($13 billion). Currently, renewable energy capacity stands at 5.5 GW. 

Reports from Hespress English indicate a $6 billion plan to develop three LNG import terminals in Nador, Dakhla, and Mohammedia or Jorf Lasfar, with completion dates ranging from 2027 to 2030. This includes connections to the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline and the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline.

In 2023, Morocco signed an agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to establish a public-private partnership framework for gas infrastructure development. 

ONEE (Office National de l'Électricité et de l'Eau Potable) is Morocco's national electricity and water utility, a state-owned entity established in 2012 through the merger of the National Office of Electricity (ONE, founded in 1963) and the National Office of Drinking Water (ONEP, founded in 1972). It is responsible for the production, transmission, and distribution of electricity and potable water across Morocco, playing a critical role in the country's energy and water infrastructure.

Topics:

LNG

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:09

Zhoushan Ningxing Shipbuilding and Repair Co. launches 13,000-dwt duplex stainless steel chemical tanker “Shan Tong”

17:41

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s China base embarks on a new frontier with the world’s first methanol-fuelled 5,900TEU Type container carrier

17:03

ICTSI buys into Rio property for Brazil port expansion

16:24

Viking announces float out of newest Egypt ship

15:16

GCT Global Container Terminals orders 10 hybrid Konecranes RTGs and first battery-powered Konecranes RTG for its British Columbia terminals

14:37

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s Philippine base builds the world’s first methanol-fuelled Kamsarmax bulk carrier

13:52

Japan Engine Corporation launches first Japanese-made ammonia co-firing two-stroke engine for commercial use

13:17

Port of Rotterdam sees 5.8% throughput decline in Q1 2025 due to lower oil and dry bulk volumes

12:42

Vallourec secures major line pipe contract for Búzios 10 offshore project in Brazil

12:22

Osaka Gas launches Japan's first shore-to-ship LNG bunkering service

11:42

TMC to supply compressed air systems for 12 LNG newbuilds by Hanwha Ocean

11:24

Explosion on Petrobras’ Cherne 1 platform injures 11

10:09

China Shipbuilding Group’s 150,000-ton aquaculture vessel “Guoxin 1-2-1” named for Yellow Sea deployment

09:31

"Disney Adventure" сruise ship exits Wismar shipyard hall

2025 April 21

18:00

Amogy and JGC collaborate on ammonia cracking for clean hydrogen production

17:25

Mumbai inaugurates new international cruise terminal

16:42

Sanfu Shipbuilding launches tenth 11,000 DWT multi-purpose vessel for Briese Schiffahrt

16:17

Costamare to spin off dry bulk business into Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited on May 6, 2025

15:46

Strategic Marine delivers two 42m vessels to Truth Maritime Services

15:24

UAE's ADNOC signs 15-year LNG supply agreements with China's ENN Natural Gas and Zhenhua Oil

14:43

Philippine Ports Authority handles over 2.29 mln passengers during Holy Week 2025

14:23

NYK and Hong Kong police conduct joint counterterrorism drill on container ship

13:59

Noatum Maritime advances zero-emission operations with electric tugs and pilot boat

12:43

COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Dalian) delivers 77,000 DWT multi-purpose pulp vessel to BOCOM Leasing

12:23

Ro-Ro vessel Lite Ferry Five runs aground near Jagna Port, Philippines

11:57

MODEC secures ExxonMobil Guyana contract for Hammerhead FPSO development

11:24

HDF Energy, Indonesia’s Ministry of Transportation, PLN, and ASDP sign MoU to study green hydrogen for maritime decarbonization

10:47

China COSCO SHIPPING opposes USTR’s measures in Section 301 investigation

10:02

CMA CGM updates Asia-Mexico-West Coast South America services

09:55

MSC Group’s GNV takes delivery of second vessel from Guangzhou Shipyard

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news