Explosion on Petrobras’ Cherne 1 platform injures 11

An explosion and fire occurred on Petrobras’ Cherne 1 platform in Brazil’s Campos Basin at 7:25 a.m. on April 21, 2025, injuring 11 workers, according to the North Fluminense Oil Workers Union and Petrobras.

The incident halted gas flow and disrupted communications, with emergency vessels extinguishing the fire after nearly four hours.

One worker fell into the sea but was rescued alive and conscious. Medical teams transported the injured to a hospital in Macaé. All other personnel were reported safe.

The platform, which had 176 people on board, has not produced oil since 2020, Petrobras stated. Petrobras plans to transfer the platform to Perenco later this year.

The union reported 731 offshore oil accidents in Brazil in 2024, with 183 injuries and one fatality, primarily during equipment installation or on support vessels. The union attributed the incident to underinvestment and declining safety standards in the region.

Petrobras has initiated an internal investigation and will review safety protocols before resuming operations on Cherne.

Petrobras is Brazil’s state-controlled oil and gas company, headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. Founded in 1953, it is one of Latin America’s largest energy companies, focusing on exploration, production, refining, and distribution of oil and gas.