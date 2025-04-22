TMC to supply compressed air systems for 12 LNG newbuilds by Hanwha Ocean

On April 22, 2025, TMC Compressors announced that Hanwha Ocean has contracted the company to provide marine compressed air systems for 12 liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels under construction for an undisclosed LNG shipping company, according to the company's release.

TMC will deliver a complete marine compressed air system, including control and service air compressors, for each of the 12 vessels, which will have a storage capacity of 174,000 cubic meters.

Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development, stated, “This is a large contract with an impressive shipbuilder that we have collaborated with on hundreds of similar 174k vessels over the past few decades. We look forward to supporting Hanwha Ocean on these 12 vessels too.”

TMC designs its marine compressed air systems specifically for offshore and marine applications, prioritizing ease of maintenance by vessel crews at sea.

Tanum added, “It is too expensive for a vessel to go to port or send a technical offshore when you need to maintain a compressor. That is why we design them with ease of maintenance in mind, in addition to energy efficiency of course.”

TMC, based in Oslo, Norway, did not disclose the contract’s financial value. This contract follows recent awards to supply similar equipment for 15 LNG vessels at Samsung Heavy Industries and 17 LNG carriers at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

TMC Compressors is a Norwegian company headquartered in Oslo, specializing in the design and manufacture of compressed air systems for marine and offshore applications.

Hanwha Ocean is a leading South Korean shipbuilding company based in Geoje, South Korea. It is part of the Hanwha Group, a major conglomerate. Hanwha Ocean specializes in constructing a wide range of vessels, including LNG carriers, container ships, and offshore platforms.

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) is a South Korean shipbuilding company headquartered in Seoul, with major shipyards in Geoje. It is one of the world’s largest shipbuilders, known for constructing LNG carriers, oil tankers, container ships, and offshore structures.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), based in Ulsan, South Korea, is a global leader in shipbuilding and heavy industries. Formerly part of the Hyundai Group, it operates one of the world’s largest shipyards and builds a variety of vessels, including LNG carriers, bulk carriers, and naval ships.