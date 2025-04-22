Japan Engine Corporation launches first Japanese-made ammonia co-firing two-stroke engine for commercial use

On April 21, 2025, Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) announced the start of ammonia co-firing operation for the first Japanese-developed and manufactured commercial large, low-speed, two-stroke engine, model 7UEC50LSJA-HPSCR, intended for installation in an actual vessel, according to the company's release.

The development is part of the "Green Innovation Fund Project: Next-generation Ship Development" by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). Since May 2023, J-ENG has conducted ammonia co-firing tests on a test engine, achieving stable operation at high ammonia co-firing rates and safe ammonia handling over approximately 18 months.

The full-scale engine will undergo verification operations, with shipment planned for October 2025. It will be installed on an Ammonia-Fueled Medium Gas Carrier (AFMGC) for demonstration operations.

J-ENG is also developing a second ammonia-fueled engine with a 60 cm cylinder bore, following the initial 50 cm model, to support various ammonia-fueled vessel projects.

Additionally, J-ENG plans to build a new plant, supported by the Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism through the GX Economic Transition Bonds, to expand production of ammonia fuel engines alongside fuel oil engines. The plant is scheduled for completion in 2028.

J-ENG aims to contribute to the Japanese shipping and shipbuilding industries and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in international shipping, supporting carbon neutrality by 2050.

Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG), headquartered in Akashi, Japan, is a manufacturer of marine diesel engines, specializing in large, low-speed, two-stroke engines for ships. Established in 2017 as a joint venture between Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, and Imabari Shipbuilding, J-ENG focuses on developing innovative and environmentally friendly engine technologies.

NEDO is a Japanese governmental organization under the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), established in 1980. Headquartered in Kawasaki, NEDO promotes research, development, and deployment of advanced energy and industrial technologies to enhance Japan’s industrial competitiveness and address environmental challenges.