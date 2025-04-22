Port of Rotterdam sees 5.8% throughput decline in Q1 2025 due to lower oil and dry bulk volumes

Total throughput at the Port of Rotterdam decreased by 5.8% in the first quarter of 2025, reaching 103.7 million tonnes compared to 110.1 million tonnes in Q1 2024, according to the company's release.

The decline was primarily driven by reduced volumes of crude oil, oil products, iron ore, and coal, though agribulk, other dry bulk, and container throughput increased.

Import duties proposed by the United States on European exports had no impact on Q1 throughput.

Boudewijn Siemons, CEO of Port of Rotterdam Authority, stated: “The first three months of this year were characterized by a high degree of volatility in world trade as a result of threatened import duties in the United States and conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. This volatility has led to uncertainty among companies in the areas of trade and investment. We see this reflected in throughput volumes and the willingness to invest.”

Dry Bulk Dry bulk throughput fell by 8.6% compared to Q1 2024, with iron ore and scrap declining by 28.1% to 2 million tonnes less, due to lower demand for steel production.

Coal throughput decreased by 17.3% to 4.5 million tonnes, reflecting a reduced role in power generation.

Agribulk throughput rose by 22.7%, and other dry bulk increased by 44.1%, driven by the commissioning of a new dry bulk terminal.

Liquid Bulk Liquid bulk throughput dropped by 8.8% to 48.0 million tonnes, a decrease of 4.6 million tonnes.

Crude oil supply fell by 1.1 million tonnes to 24.7 million tonnes due to lower refining margins in north-western Europe.

Mineral oil products decreased by 20.1%, or 2.9 million tonnes, as higher margins in Asia shifted exports from the Middle East and India.

Container throughput grew by 2.2% to 3.3 million TEU, but tonnage decreased by 1.1% due to an 8.1% drop in heavier export containers.

Weak European industry and fewer transhipment containers contributed to the decline. Operational disruptions at the HPD2 terminal and bad weather in January reduced ship visits and productivity, though March showed improvement. Transatlantic throughput fell by 23.1% after two services moved to other ports, while Asian imports rose by 8.4%.

Total breakbulk throughput increased by 0.6% to 7.8 million tonnes. Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) throughput declined by 1.8% to 6.2 million tonnes, impacted by competition from road transport and low UK economic growth. Other breakbulk rose by 11.2% to 1.6 million tonnes, partly due to tubular piles for the Porthos project.

The Port of Rotterdam Authority is a public limited company managing and operating the Port of Rotterdam, Europe’s largest port by cargo throughput. It is responsible for developing, maintaining, and leasing port infrastructure, as well as ensuring safe and efficient maritime and logistical operations. The authority collaborates with private companies and government bodies to enhance the port’s competitiveness and sustainability. It is jointly owned by the Municipality of Rotterdam (approximately 70%) and the Dutch State (approximately 30%).