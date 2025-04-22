  1. Home
2025 April 22   14:37

shipbuilding

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s Philippine base builds the world’s first methanol-fuelled Kamsarmax bulk carrier

Photo credit: Tsuneishi Shipbuilding 

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. announced to Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (CEBU), INC. (THI), as a Tsuneishi’s factory in the Philippines, that it has successfully completed the first block loading for its first methanol dual-fuelled Kamsarmax bulk carrier on 21 April, 2025 at THI Slipway No.2. The vessel is scheduled to be launched in July 2025 and delivered in January 2026, the shipbuilding company said.

This methanol-fuelled vessel is a new type of vessel that combines environmental performance with economy, based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles. It incorporates innovative environmentally friendly technologies aimed to maintaining and improving the lifetime value of the vessel.

In order to embark on the construction of the first methanol-fuelled vessel at THI, we have made new capital investments and sent personnel to TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING for research and development and training. In particular, we are actively working to acquire the technology for the production of methanol fuel tanks and their components.

In addition, by using methanol for propulsion, this vessel reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 10%, nitrogen oxide emissions by 80% and sulphur oxide emissions by 99% during voyages compared to conventional models. In addition, it is the first methanol-fuelled vessel in the KAMSARMAX series, a long-standing series of vessels built by TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING, which reached the 400-vessel milestone in July 2024. With an overall length of 229m and a cargo capacity of 98,000m3, it offers excellent flexibility for transporting the three major bulk commodities of iron ore, grain and coal.

The construction of the methanol-fuelled vessel is a historic new step for the Philippine shipbuilding industry. THI, which has been innovating for more than 30 years, will continue to promote the development of new vessels and vessel propulsion technologies, leading the industry towards a more sustainable future.

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.  engages in shipbuilding and repairs, and is the anchor company of the Tsuneishi Group, which conducts business mainly in the shipbuilding industry and maritime transport. With manufacturing bases in Japan (Tsuneishi Factory, the HQ), Philippines, and China, the company builds bulk carriers, container carriers, tankers, etc.

