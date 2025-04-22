GCT Global Container Terminals orders 10 hybrid Konecranes RTGs and first battery-powered Konecranes RTG for its British Columbia terminals

Credit: Konecranes

Longstanding customer GCT Global Container Terminals has ordered 10 hybrid Konecranes rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes for its GCT Deltaport terminal and one battery-powered Konecranes RTG for its GCT Vanterm terminal. The agreements were signed in Q1 2025, and the 11 cranes will be delivered by Q3 2026, Konecranes said.

The new orders expand GCT's fleet of Konecranes RTGs to 43 units. The terminal operator’s earlier RTGs are equipped with Konecranes' Diesel Fuel Saver system, bringing significant fuel consumption reductions. Now GCT is taking another step towards its emission reduction goals, adding 10 hybrid Konecranes RTGs and placing Konecranes’ first order for a fully battery-powered RTG.

The 10 hybrid Konecranes RTGs for GCT Deltaport will further improve fuel efficiency at what is one of Canada’s busiest and largest container terminals. The battery-powered RTG for GCT Vanterm will come with a dedicated charging container and automated charging interface, smoothly integrating with on-site electricity infrastructure. The GCT Vanterm order is GCT’s pilot project for zero-emission RTG operations, providing critical insights that will help GCT make informed decisions on its net zero pathway.

“GCT is a proud Konecranes customer, and the quality of their RTG product and the support their people provide is second to none. Our Global Commitment includes reaching 45% absolute emission reductions by 2030 to meet the Paris Agreement reduction targets and Net Zero emissions by 2050. With these latest orders for our two container terminals in British Columbia, we’re making big steps towards these goals,” says Daniel Howell, Chief Operating Officer, GCT Global Container Terminals.

“Konecranes has been serving GCT for more than 10 years. During this time, we’ve witnessed the customer make steady strides towards lower emissions while increasing its yard handling capacity. Delivering our first fully battery-operated RTG is a significant milestone for both GCT and Konecranes,” says Jeff Podgorski, Vice President, Regional Sales Americas, Port Solutions, Konecranes.

This contract is part of Ecolifting, Konecranes’ vision to increase its handprint – meaning the beneficial environmental impact that can be achieved with our product and service portfolio – while reducing customers’ carbon footprints. From eco-optimizing diesel drives, to hybridization and fully-electrified fleets, we will continue to do more with less.

A strong focus on customers and a commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a material handling industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.

Konecranes is a global leader in material handling solutions, serving a broad range of customers across multiple industries. We consistently set the industry benchmark, from everyday improvements to the breakthroughs at moments that matter most, because we know we can always find a safer, more productive and sustainable way. That’s why, with around 16,800 professionals in over 50 countries, Konecranes is trusted every day to lift, handle and move what the world needs. In 2024 Group sales totaled EUR 4.2 billion.