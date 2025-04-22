Viking announces float out of newest Egypt ship

Set to debut in September 2025, the New Viking Amun will be Viking’s seventh ship on the Nile River

Viking says that its newest ship for the Nile River – the 82-guest Viking Amun – was “floated out,” marking a major construction milestone and the first time the ship has touched water. Set to sail in September 2025, the Viking Amun will join the Company’s growing fleet of state-of-the-art ships for the Nile River and will sail Viking’s popular 12-day Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary.

“We are very proud of our growing fleet in Egypt, which we consider to be by far the most elegant vessels on the Nile,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. “Egypt is one of the world’s most captivating destinations, and we look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to this extraordinary region in the coming years.”

The traditional float out ceremony of the Viking Amun took place at Massara shipyard in Cairo and is significant because it marks the ship moving into its final stage of construction. She will now be moved to a nearby outfitting dock for final construction and interior build-out.

The Viking Amun & Viking’s Growing Egypt Fleet

Hosting 82 guests in 41 staterooms, the new, state-of-the-art Viking Amun is inspired by Viking’s award-winning river and ocean ships, with the signature Scandinavian design for which Viking is known. An identical sister ship to the Viking Osiris, the Viking Aton, the Viking Sobek and the Viking Hathor, the Viking Amun features several aspects familiar to Viking guests, such as a distinctive square bow and an indoor/outdoor Aquavit Terrace. Other ships in Viking’s Egypt fleet include the Viking Ra and the MS Antares. In addition to the Viking Amun, Viking plans to welcome five new ships in Egypt in the next two years, which will bring the Company’s fleet to 12 vessels on the Nile River by 2027.

Viking’s Pharaohs & Pyramids Itinerary

During the 12-day Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary, guests begin with a three-night stay at a first-class hotel in Cairo, where they can visit iconic sites such as the Great Pyramids of Giza, the necropolis of Sakkara, the Mosque of Muhammad Ali or the Grand Egyptian Museum. Guests then fly to Luxor, where they visit the Temples of Luxor and Karnak before boarding a Viking river ship for an eight-day roundtrip cruise on the Nile River, featuring visits to the tomb of Nefertari in the Valley of the Queens and the tomb of Tutankhamen in the Valley of the Kings, and excursions to the Temple of Khnum in Esna, the Dendera Temple complex in Qena, the temples at Abu Simbel and the High Dam in Aswan and a visit to a colorful Nubian village, where guests can experience a traditional elementary school. Finally, the journey concludes with a flight back to Cairo for a final night in the ancient city.

About Viking

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans, and lakes around the world. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman and CEO Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences For The Thinking Person™. Viking has more than 450 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers, #1 for Oceans and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2023 and 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards.