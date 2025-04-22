  1. Home
2025 April 22   17:41

shipbuilding

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s China base embarks on a new frontier with the world’s first methanol-fuelled 5,900TEU Type container carrier

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (Fukuyama, Hiroshima, Japan) announced to Tsuneishi Group (Zhoushan) Shipbuilding Inc. (TZS), as a Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s factory in China, that it has successfully completed the first block loading for its first methanol-fuelled 5,900TEU Type container carrier, the shipbuilding company said.

The 5,900 TEU type container carrier is the largest container carrier built by Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Group. This vessel has a maximum capacity of 5,915 20-foot-equivalent-unit containers in the hold and on deck, and up to 1,400 reefer containers can also be loaded in response to increased demand in recent years. In addition to the enhanced hull form and MT-FAST*1, our innovative energy-saving technology, the integration of a large-capacity shaft generator has enabled this dual-fuel vessel to achieve both optimal loading performance and exceptional fuel economy when compared with fuel oil vessels in the same segment.

This vessel has been developed based on the concept of a final solution for the zero CO₂ emission vessel through the use of green methanol. Therefore, not only the main engine but also all on-board generators, HiMSEN engine (8H32DF-LM) which will be supplied by HD Hyundai, can be methanol-fuelled. This makes it possible to achieve carbon neutrality with the exception of a small amount of pilot fuel. Furthermore, the vessel is equipped with the necessary infrastructure to receive large-capacity alternative maritime power supplies. In addition, the generators can be deactivated during anchorage, thereby achieving zero CO₂ emissions. We will continue to promote the further practical application of methanol-fuelled vessels with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality in the future.

