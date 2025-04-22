Zhoushan Ningxing Shipbuilding and Repair Co. launches 13,000-dwt duplex stainless steel chemical tanker “Shan Tong”

Photo credit: China Classification Society (CCS)

The SHAN TONG, 13,000 DWT duplex stainless steel chemical tanker was launched at Zhoushan Ningxing Shipbuilding and Repair Co., Ltd. China Classification Society (CCS) Zhoushan office was in charge of the new-building survey for the client CSIC-IMC Shipping (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. CCS survey team fully support the shipyard to achieve the building schedule and overcome the challenge of the welding for duplex stainless steel, CCS said in its news release.

“SHAN TONG” with 132.00m length, 21.50m width and design speed of 13.5 knots, would meet the low-carbon, NOx Tier III emission standards and multiply cargo capability. The vessel equipped with an intelligent cargo management and safety monitoring system for the highest safety standards of IMO type II ships, would be more reliable for cargo operation.

“SHAN TONG” designed for both domestic and international transportation, is scheduled for delivery before June 2025. CCS Zhoushan office would consistently provide efficient survey service to create value for the our client and and fully contribute to the high quality development of shipping industry.