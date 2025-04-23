Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC Consortium celebrates naming ceremony for power plant and eight wind turbine units

The Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC Consortium held a naming ceremony on April 20, 2025, in Goto City, Nagasaki Prefecture, for the power plant and eight wind turbine units of the Goto City Offshore Wind Power Generation Project, according to OSAKA GAS's release.

The floating offshore wind power plant has been officially named the "Goto Offshore Wind Farm."

The Consortium is proceeding with the construction of the floating offshore wind farm, which was accredited under a public occupancy plan by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT).

The project, with an expected generation capacity of 16.8 megawatts, is on schedule to commence operation in January 2026.

The Consortium's activities include architectural and civil engineering, local and urban development, and real estate services such as sales, rentals, management, and appraisals.

Founded in 1936, Toda Corporation is a Japanese construction company providing research, architectural, civil engineering, and consulting services. It has a history of participating in large-scale national and international projects.

ENEOS Corporation, part of ENEOS Holdings, Inc., is a major Japanese petroleum and energy company with businesses spanning the exploration, import, and refining of crude oil, manufacturing and sale of petroleum products, and other energy-related activities, including renewable energy.

Established in 1897, Osaka Gas is a Japanese energy company primarily supplying natural gas to the Kansai region. The company is also involved in international energy projects, including upstream, midstream, and downstream activities, and has expanded into renewable energy and other non-energy businesses.

INPEX Corporation is Japan's largest oil and gas exploration and production company. Established in 1966, it has a global presence with projects in numerous countries and is increasingly involved in renewable energy initiatives as part of its long-term strategy.

Founded in 1951, The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. (KEPCO) is one of Japan's major electric power utilities, serving the Kansai region. The company's business encompasses power generation, transmission, and distribution, and it is also involved in related energy and IT services.

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, established in 1951, is the third-largest electric power utility in Japan. It provides electricity to the Chubu region and is also engaged in natural gas sales, overseas consulting, investment, and IT services.

Founded in 2012, Japan Renewable Energy Corporation (now ENEOS Renewable Energy Corporation) is an independent power producer specializing in renewable energy projects, including wind, solar, and biomass. It became part of the ENEOS Group in 2022.