2025 April 23   14:12

shipbuilding

Denmark agrees to enhance Navy with DKK 4 bln investment in vessels and drones

The Danish Government, together with the Danish Democrats, Socialist People’s Party, Liberal Alliance, Conservative People’s Party, Danish People’s Party, and Social Liberal Party, has signed an agreement under the Danish Defence Agreement 2024-2033 to enhance the capabilities of the Danish Navy, according to Danish Ministry of Defence's release.

The agreement allocates DKK 4 billion, funded by the Acceleration Fund and the Danish Defence Agreement, for maritime acquisitions.  

The agreement focuses on improving maritime surveillance and sovereignty enforcement. It includes the acquisition of four marine environment and mine-laying vessels for military tasks such as surveillance, personnel training, and mine-laying, as well as environmental tasks like chemical and oil clean-ups.

Additionally, 21 vessels will be procured for the Danish Home Guard to support maritime surveillance, port security, rescue activities, marine environment tasks, and host nation support.  

The plan also includes a vessel, drones, and sonar systems to monitor critical marine infrastructure and detect unauthorized underwater activity, alongside underwater drones and autonomous units to enhance surveillance. Decisions on larger vessels, such as frigates, will be addressed in a subsequent partial agreement, with a working initiative launched to explore cooperation with NATO allies and Danish industry for manufacturing.  

Further acquisitions, including additional Arctic vessels, will be determined in a future partial agreement in collaboration with the Government of the Faroe Islands and Greenland’s Naalakkersuisut. 

The Danish Ministry of Defence, headquartered in Copenhagen, oversees Denmark’s defense policy and the operations of the Danish Armed Forces, including the Royal Danish Navy. Established to ensure national security and sovereignty, the ministry manages defense agreements, procurement, and international cooperation, particularly within NATO. It administers the Danish Defence Agreement 2024-2033, which outlines a DKK 155 billion investment framework for defense enhancements over a decade.

Navy

shipbuilding

