2025 April 23   11:57

accident

OSV Glomar Venture collides with offshore wind turbine in Dutch North Sea

An offshore supply vessel, the Glomar Venture, struck the base of an offshore wind turbine in the Dutch North Sea on 20 April, resulting in injuries to two crew members.  

The Royal Netherlands Sea Rescue Institution (KNRM) reported receiving a call for a medical evacuation from the Glomar Venture at approximately 07:00 local time.

The incident occurred about 15 miles offshore from Callantsoog, Netherlands.  

Assistance involved the lifeboats Irene & Henk and Koen Oberman. The vessel Joke Dijkstra transported the injured crew members to Den Helder for transfer to a hospital by ambulance.  

The Glomar Venture, with a crew of eight people, was later escorted to the Port of Den Helder by the coast guard vessel Guardian and two lifeboats.

An official investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident. 

Glomar Offshore is a privately owned company based in Den Helder, The Netherlands. Founded in 2007, the company operates a diverse fleet of purpose-built offshore support vessels.

The Royal Netherlands Sea Rescue Institution (Koninklijke Nederlandse Redding Maatschappij) is a voluntary organization in the Netherlands dedicated to saving lives at sea. Established on May 1, 1991, through the merger of two older rescue societies (founded in 1824), the KNRM maintains 45 lifeboat stations along the Dutch coast and on the IJsselmeer. It operates a fleet of over 70 boats and is staffed by approximately 1400 volunteers.

