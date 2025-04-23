  1. Home
  3. Shanghai International Port Group subsidiary orders 20,000 cbm LNG bunker ship

2025 April 23   12:28

Shanghai International Port Group subsidiary orders 20,000 cbm LNG bunker ship

SIPG Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG), has awarded a contract to Jiangnan Shipbuilding for the construction of a new LNG bunkering vessel.  

The vessel will be equipped with three IMO type C LNG cargo tanks, providing a total capacity of 20,000 cubic metres.

It will feature an IMO Tier III propulsion system designed to reduce SOx and CO2 emissions.

The ship's capabilities will include an electrically driven azimuthing main thruster, a bow thruster, and an intelligent ship management system.  

The primary function of the vessel will be ship-to-ship bunkering and the supply of LNG to onshore terminals.

Onboard equipment will facilitate the recovery and treatment of boil-off gas for use by the vessel's machinery, preventing direct release into the atmosphere.

The ship will also provide inerting, cold cabin, and gas test services for other LNG-powered vessels.  

Jiangnan Shipbuilding is scheduled to deliver the new LNG bunkering vessel to SIPG Energy in the first half of 2027. 

Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd. (SIPG) is the exclusive operator of all public terminals in the Port of Shanghai, the world's largest container port by throughput for thirteen consecutive years. Established in January 2003 through the restructuring of the Shanghai Port Authority, SIPG became a shareholding company in June 2005 and was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in October 2006.

Topics:

LNG

bunkering

SIPG

shipbuilding

