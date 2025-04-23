  1. Home
2025 April 23   12:58

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries secures Naval Combat USV design contract

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries announced on April 22 that it has been awarded a concept design contract for combat unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) by the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy, according to BusinessKorea.

The project, expected to last approximately eight months until December, aims to explore AI-based unmanned and automated technologies for the Navy's core missions, including exploration and close combat in frontline waters.  

These combat USVs are intended to replace manned vessels and serve as a key component of the maritime manned-unmanned complex system.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries plans to hold a kick-off meeting this month to define performance, technology requirements, and acquisition strategies.

The company stated its goal is to develop mission solutions for future battlefield environments and design combat USVs that offer enhanced reliability and cost-effectiveness compared to manned vessels.  

Last year, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries delivered the next-generation Aegis destroyer "Jeongjo the Great" to the Navy, which is now part of South Korea's sea-based mobile three-axis system.

The concept of Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T), which combines human decision-making with unmanned system capabilities, is central to this project, aiming to enhance operational effectiveness by increasing endurance and reducing risk to personnel.  

Founded in 1972, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) is the world's largest shipbuilding company, headquartered in Ulsan, South Korea. It was initially a division of the Hyundai Group and was spun off in 2002.

Topics:

Navy

HD Hyundai

All news