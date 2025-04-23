BYD takes delivery of fourth car carrier

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has launched a new cargo ship for vehicles, described as the world's largest, as part of its global sales and supply chain strategy, according to Xinhua.

The 219-meter-long, 37.7-meter-wide BYD Shenzhen was delivered on Tuesday in Yizheng, Jiangsu Province, east China.

This LNG dual-fuel car carrier has a loading capacity of 9,200 vehicles and is BYD's fourth car carrier ship.

The ship incorporates green technologies such as high-efficiency, energy-saving main engines, a Boil-Off Gas (BOG) recondenser, and anti-fouling, drag-reducing coatings. These technologies aim to improve energy efficiency and meet the latest environmental standards set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The vessel is scheduled for loading operations this week before departing for Brazil. In 2024, BYD's overseas sales were 417,200 units. Brazil accounted for 76,700 vehicles sold, with a year-on-year growth rate of 328 percent. The addition of BYD Shenzhen is expected to further support the company's presence and delivery capabilities overseas.

BYD currently operates three ro-ro ships: Explorer No.1, Changzhou, and Hefei. In the first quarter of 2025, these ships transported over 25,000 NEVs overseas. BYD's NEVs have reached over 400 cities in more than 100 countries and regions globally.

According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, China's NEV sector saw production reach 3.18 million units in the first quarter of 2025, a 50.4 percent year-on-year increase. The country's auto exports showed steady growth, with NEV exports rising 43.9 percent year on year to 441,000 units.

Founded in February 1995 by Wang Chuanfu in Shenzhen, China, BYD is a multinational manufacturing conglomerate. It initially started as a rechargeable battery manufacturer and has since expanded significantly into various sectors, including automobiles (specifically new energy vehicles), electronics, renewable energy, and rail transit. BYD Auto, established in 2003, is a major subsidiary and has become a leading global manufacturer of plug-in electric vehicles.