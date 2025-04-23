PALFINGER MARINE supplies eight cranes for four inland navigation vessels to the Brazilian shipyard Estaleiro Rio Maguari

PALFINGER MARINE will deliver eight Stiff Boom Cranes PS 15500M for four inland navigation vessels to the Brazilian shipyard Estaleiro Rio Maguari (ERM). This contributes to the optimization of inland navigation in Latin America (LATAM) along the Paraguay-Paraná waterway, according to the company's release.

The cooperation between PALFINGER MARINE and ERM is part of a large-scale inland waterway transport project led by LHG Logística, the logistics arm of the Brazilian mining company LHG Mining.

The project includes the construction of 400 barges and 15 pusher boats to support iron ore transport. In the future, those boats will travel 2,500 kilometers along the waterway to Uruguay, where minerals will be transferred to ocean-going vessels.

The pusher tug project is designed by the Canadian company Robert Allan Ltd. PALFINGER MARINE’s cranes onboard the pusher boats will be used to support operations, maintenance, and load movements on deck.

The delivery of the first cranes will start in early summer this year and be completed at the beginning of 2026.

As part of its strategy, the focus lays on reviving the local maritime industry to utilize the cost advantages of waterways as transport routes.

With this project, PALFINGER MARINE is expanding its presence in LATAM and positioning itself as a manufacturer and supplier of essential maritime infrastructure that enables enhancing efficiency and sustainability in logistics.

PALFINGER MARINE supplies high-quality products to fulfill standardized and customized demands for customers in the maritime and offshore industry. Supported worldwide by a network of experienced and skilled specialists, they provide flexible and efficient service solutions.

Estaleiro Rio Maguari (ERM) is a Brazilian shipyard that has commissioned PALFINGER MARINE as a supplier for similar projects in recent years.