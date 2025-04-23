  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. PALFINGER MARINE supplies eight cranes for four inland navigation vessels to the Brazilian shipyard Estaleiro Rio Maguari

2025 April 23   13:54

shipbuilding

PALFINGER MARINE supplies eight cranes for four inland navigation vessels to the Brazilian shipyard Estaleiro Rio Maguari

PALFINGER MARINE will deliver eight Stiff Boom Cranes PS 15500M for four inland navigation vessels to the Brazilian shipyard Estaleiro Rio Maguari (ERM). This contributes to the optimization of inland navigation in Latin America (LATAM) along the Paraguay-Paraná waterway, according to the company's release.

The cooperation between PALFINGER MARINE and ERM is part of a large-scale inland waterway transport project led by LHG Logística, the logistics arm of the Brazilian mining company LHG Mining.

The project includes the construction of 400 barges and 15 pusher boats to support iron ore transport.  In the future, those boats will travel 2,500 kilometers along the waterway to Uruguay, where minerals will be transferred to ocean-going vessels.

The pusher tug project is designed by the Canadian company Robert Allan Ltd. PALFINGER MARINE’s cranes onboard the pusher boats will be used to support operations, maintenance, and load movements on deck.

The delivery of the first cranes will start in early summer this year and be completed at the beginning of 2026.  

As part of its strategy, the focus lays on reviving the local maritime industry to utilize the cost advantages of waterways as transport routes.

With this project, PALFINGER MARINE is expanding its presence in LATAM and positioning itself as a manufacturer and supplier of essential maritime infrastructure that enables enhancing efficiency and sustainability in logistics.

PALFINGER MARINE supplies high-quality products to fulfill standardized and customized demands for customers in the maritime and offshore industry. Supported worldwide by a network of experienced and skilled specialists, they provide flexible and efficient service solutions.

Estaleiro Rio Maguari (ERM) is a Brazilian shipyard that has commissioned PALFINGER MARINE as a supplier for similar projects in recent years.

Topics:

shipbuilding

crane

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Peel Ports Group invests £10m in Heysham Port Development

17:45

IMO 2028 framework to drive biofuel use in shipping to avoid penalties - Ship & Bunker

17:19

US to reduce China tariffs from 145%, Trump indicated

16:45

Hapag-Lloyd reports 30% cancellation of China-U.S. shipments amid trade conflict

16:27

Lloyd's Register certifies North Star CSOVs to IACS cyber resilience standards ahead of July deadline

15:46

Vast Infraestrutura and Port of Rotterdam Authority partner to advance global tanker electrification

15:29

Square Port Shipyard partners with Damen Technical Cooperation B.V. to build vessels in India

14:42

Port of Amsterdam reduces corporate emissions by 65%

14:12

Denmark agrees to enhance Navy with DKK 4 bln investment in vessels and drones

13:20

BYD takes delivery of fourth car carrier

12:58

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries secures Naval Combat USV design contract

12:28

Shanghai International Port Group subsidiary orders 20,000 cbm LNG bunker ship

11:57

OSV Glomar Venture collides with offshore wind turbine in Dutch North Sea

11:05

Port of Antwerp-Bruges sees 4.6% container rise despite 4% overall cargo decline in Q1 2025

10:48

Golden Ocean to merge into CMB.TECH, forming fleet of over 250 vessels

10:07

Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC Consortium celebrates naming ceremony for power plant and eight wind turbine units

2025 April 22

18:09

Zhoushan Ningxing Shipbuilding and Repair Co. launches 13,000-dwt duplex stainless steel chemical tanker “Shan Tong”

17:41

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s China base embarks on a new frontier with the world’s first methanol-fuelled 5,900TEU Type container carrier

17:03

ICTSI buys into Rio property for Brazil port expansion

16:24

Viking announces float out of newest Egypt ship

15:16

GCT Global Container Terminals orders 10 hybrid Konecranes RTGs and first battery-powered Konecranes RTG for its British Columbia terminals

14:37

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s Philippine base builds the world’s first methanol-fuelled Kamsarmax bulk carrier

13:52

Japan Engine Corporation launches first Japanese-made ammonia co-firing two-stroke engine for commercial use

13:17

Port of Rotterdam sees 5.8% throughput decline in Q1 2025 due to lower oil and dry bulk volumes

12:42

Vallourec secures major line pipe contract for Búzios 10 offshore project in Brazil

12:22

Osaka Gas launches Japan's first shore-to-ship LNG bunkering service

11:42

TMC to supply compressed air systems for 12 LNG newbuilds by Hanwha Ocean

11:24

Explosion on Petrobras’ Cherne 1 platform injures 11

10:47

Morocco to begin tendering process for LNG terminal

10:09

China Shipbuilding Group’s 150,000-ton aquaculture vessel “Guoxin 1-2-1” named for Yellow Sea deployment

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news