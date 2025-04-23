Port of Amsterdam reduces corporate emissions by 65%

Port of Amsterdam reports achieving its corporate CO₂ emission reduction target of 65% by 2025 compared to 2014 levels, according to the company's release.

This outcome resulted from several initiatives, including disconnecting some locations from natural gas, transitioning patrol vessels to greener fuels, revising the travel policy, implementing electric company cars, and introducing a new expense reporting system to enhance insight into travel-related CO₂ emissions.

The organization's subsequent objective is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, covering 'scope 1 and 2' emissions from own buildings, vehicles, and vessels. A further goal is to reduce 'scope 3' emissions, including those from procurement processes like quay construction and purchasing policies, to net zero by 2050.

Port of Amsterdam is utilizing 2025 to identify all scope 3 emission sources.

The organization acknowledges that some emissions will be unavoidable.

Future plans address remaining emissions and potential offsetting strategies within a comprehensive Action Plan, contributing to a ‘net zero’ or ‘net carbon neutral’ status. Corporate carbon neutrality is one of three pillars in the CO₂ Reduction Program. The program also focuses on reducing emissions from shipping and industry within the port area.

Regarding shipping, Port of Amsterdam is implementing its Clean Shipping Vision, which targets an entirely emission-free shipping sector by 2050, exceeding the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) ambition of net zero around 2050. Efforts include promoting sustainable maritime fuels and emission-reducing technologies such as shore power, incentivizing sustainable vessels, and optimizing port operations.

In the industrial sector, collaborative work with the ten most energy-intensive companies and the City of Amsterdam aims to reduce emissions. The objective is for all port companies to achieve net-zero scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and actively minimize scope 3 emissions.

The Port of Amsterdam is an inland seaport in Amsterdam, Netherlands. It is a major European port, historically significant and currently the second largest in the Netherlands after Rotterdam.