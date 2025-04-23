  1. Home
2025 April 23   15:29

shipbuilding

Square Port Shipyard partners with Damen Technical Cooperation B.V. to build vessels in India

On April 8, Square Port Shipyard, located 250 km south of Mumbai, and Damen Technical Cooperation B.V. executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), according to Damen's release.

This agreement initiates a collaboration focused on developing the Square Port Shipyard facility to enable the construction of a range of Damen vessels. The objective is to serve the regional market effectively.

This partnership represents Damen's third such agreement within the Indian subcontinent.  

Dingeman van Woerden, Damen’s Regional Sales Director Asia, stated, “A physical presence in one of the world’s fastest growing economies is critical for Damen Shipyards. The availability of good infrastructure and economic labour costs will further strengthen our competitive edge in the global market. This partnership with Square Port Shipyard will enable us to bring our shipbuilding culture with its unique combination of quality and competitive prices to India’s maritime sector.”  

Mr. Fattesingh Patil, Director of Square Port Shipyards Pvt. Ltd., commented, “This agreement is a significant step in our vision to transform India’s maritime landscape through innovative technologies and sustainable methodologies. Access to the latest ship building technology and processes will give us a competitive advantage and address the issue of capacity constraints plaguing the Indian ship building and repair industry.” 

Damen Shipyards Group is a Dutch defense, shipbuilding, and engineering conglomerate based in Gorinchem, Netherlands. Founded in 1927, it is a family-owned company operating globally with over 50 shipyards, repair yards, and related companies, as well as partner yards worldwide. Damen has delivered over 5,000 vessels since 1969 and employs over 12,500 people across 20 countries. 

Square Port Shipyard is a shipyard located in Dabhol (Ratnagiri), Maharashtra, India, approximately 250 km south of Mumbai. It is a subsidiary of Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (HMPL). Square Port Shipyard specializes in shipbuilding, ship repairs, and ship/MODU conversion for various vessels including merchant ships, defense vessels, and oil rigs.

