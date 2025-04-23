Vast Infraestrutura and Port of Rotterdam Authority partner to advance global tanker electrification

Vast Infraestrutura and Port of Rotterdam Authority Initiative Vast Infraestrutura and the Port of Rotterdam Authority have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote the global electrification of tankers at berth, according to Port of Rotterdam's release.

The initiative, named OPS for Tankers First Movers Coalition, aims to involve maritime industry stakeholders including shipowners, oil companies, terminals, and their trade associations.

The objective is to develop a joint action plan to promote Onshore Power Supply (OPS) for tankers.

The agreement includes conducting case studies focusing on fleet composition, navigation routes, the adaptability of major liquid terminals worldwide, energy demand, and other factors critical for safely connecting these vessels to the power grid.

These studies are intended to foster necessary collaboration among stakeholders. Various stakeholders will be engaged following the contracting of these studies. The findings will be presented to regulatory agencies, such as the IMO, to seek support for future regulations required for the successful implementation of this technology.

Vast Infraestrutura is a Brazilian company providing infrastructure and petroleum transshipment services. It specializes in logistics service contracts for double banking transshipment of liquid cargo at the Port of Açu in Brazil.

The Port of Rotterdam Authority is the governing body responsible for the management, operation, and development of the Port of Rotterdam, one of Europe's largest and oldest seaports. The Authority is a government corporation jointly owned by the municipality of Rotterdam (approximately 70%) and the Dutch State (approximately 30%).