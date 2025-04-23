  1. Home
2025 April 23   16:27

shipping

Lloyd's Register certifies North Star CSOVs to IACS cyber resilience standards ahead of July deadline

North Star has become the first organization to have ships achieve Lloyd’s Register’s Cyber Resilience classification, in line with mandatory International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) standards implemented for all newbuilds from 1 July 2024, according to the company's release.

The organization’s new commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs), the Grampian Kestrel and Grampian Eagle, have achieved this certification, which strengthens their ability to withstand cyberattacks, continue operating under threat, and recover quickly from incidents.

This is stated as ensuring the protection of personnel and onboard systems while maintaining critical offshore operations.  

These CSOVs are the first in the world to be formally approved by Lloyd’s Register to the LR Rules implementing IACS standards UR E26 (‘Cyber Resilience of Ships’) and UR E27 (‘Cyber Resilience of On-Board Systems and Equipment’).

Of the VARD 4 22 design, built at Vard Langsten shipyard in Norway, they represent North Star’s first CSOV additions to its renewables fleet in its ambition to add 40 SOVs by 2040.  

North Star’s CEO Gitte Gard Talmo said: “Being the first to certify our newbuilds under these new IACS standards demonstrates our commitment to safe, smart, and sustainable offshore operations. Working in partnership with VARD and Lloyd’s Register has been instrumental to this process, and I’m very proud of North Star’s IT and special projects team’s drive to advance our CSOVs’ cyber resilience, positioning us ahead of the curve as the sector evolves. We’re ready to support the next phase of Europe’s offshore wind growth, and we’re doing it with trust, security, and future-proof thinking built in from the keel up.”  

As part of the cyber resilience certification process, all mission-critical systems were rigorously assessed on the CSOVs against Lloyd’s Register’s Cyber Resilience classification criteria. This included technologies such as dynamic positioning software and the control systems connected to the Voith Schneider propulsion units.  The vessels also feature Starlink communications systems.

The Grampian Kestrel is scheduled for operations with EnBW next month (May) at Germany’s He Dreiht wind farm. The Grampian Eagle is preparing for a contract this July. These vessels are stated to provide a competitive edge with operationally available ships that meet the specified classification requirements for cyber-secure operations. 

North Star is a UK-based provider of infrastructure support vessels to the offshore energy industry. Historically serving the North Sea oil and gas sector, the company is significantly expanding its presence in the European offshore wind market, specializing in the provision of Service Operation Vessels (SOVs) and Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs).

Lloyd's Register is a global professional services company specializing in engineering and technology solutions. Founded in 1760, LR is one of the world's leading providers of classification, compliance, and consultancy services to the maritime industry.

